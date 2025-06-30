Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Chinatown Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a shooting during an armed robbery that occurred in Chinatown.

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, at approximately 4:14 p.m., First District officers responded to intersection of 7th and H Street, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Officers located a crime scene but no shooting victim. The investigation revealed two suspects approached the victim, demanded property at gunpoint, and fired a gunshot. A short time later, the victim was located several blocks away and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 25-year-old Kemoni Ware was arrested. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Ware was charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to ask for the community’s assistance in identifying the second suspect involved in this shooting that occurred during a robbery in Chinatown.

The outstanding suspect in the shooting and robbery were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below and this video:

https://youtu.be/mmzDco9Y3qg

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25077498

###

