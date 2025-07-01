A Triumph for Physical Therapists: Hands On Diagnostics Celebrates Historic ECS Board Pass Rate

Hands-On Diagnostics Logo EMG Studies Performed on Patient HODS Group our Annual Symposium

A New Era of Board-Certified Electrophysiologic Specialists Begins

This is more than an academic achievement—it’s a defining moment for our profession.” — Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) and the American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis (AACE) are proud to celebrate a momentous achievement: a record number of HODS/AACE members have successfully passed the ABPTS Clinical Electrophysiologic Specialist (ECS) Board Examination. This accomplishment is a powerful reflection of the exceptional caliber, commitment, and clinical mastery of our students, mentors, and faculty.Please join us in congratulating the newest Board-Certified Clinical Electrophysiologic Specialists:• Brenda Alto, PT, DPT, ECS• Hossam Albassiouny, PT, DPT, ECS• Neil Boyle, PT, DPT, ECS• Kevin Cheung, PT, DPT, ECS• Anthony Durant, PT, DPT, ECS• Scott Eddins, PT, DPT, ECS• Skye Grayson, PT, DPT, ECS• Ryan Hamilton, PT, DPT, ECS• Brian Lee, PT, DPT, ECS• Jesse Peterson, PT, DPT, ECS• Jessica Plunkett, PT, DPT, ECS• Jake Reiddy, PT, DPT, ECS• Jeff Sant, PT, DPT, ECS• Yihsiang Wang, PT, DPT, ECS👏👏👏 Congratulations to each of you on this incredible achievement! Your discipline, determination, and pursuit of clinical excellence have paid off, and we are tremendously proud to celebrate this milestone with you.________________________________________Deepest Appreciation to Our Faculty, Mentors, and Educational LeadersThis success is also a testament to the unwavering support, guidance, and commitment of our HODS/AACE faculty, clinical mentors, and program directors who devote themselves to cultivating excellence in every candidate. Your dedication to clinical teaching, board prep strategy, and real-world mentorship continues to elevate the profession and make achievements like this possible.We offer special recognition to the following educational programs whose contributions were instrumental:• Brooks/McKibben/Kostopoulos ECS Prep Course• Wheeler ECS Mastery ProgramThese programs played a critical role in preparing candidates with the knowledge, clinical reasoning, and test readiness necessary for ECS board success.________________________________________A Clear Path to ECS Success: The HODS Residency Program At the heart of this success is the HODS Clinical Electrophysiology Residency Program, accredited by ABPTRFE. Designed to train physical therapists in the full scope of electodiagnostic testing—including EMG, NCS, SSEP, and Neuro-Ultrasound—the program offers:• Structured didactic coursework• Supervised hands-on clinical hours• Live patient case training• Board prep integration• 1-on-1 mentorship from ABPTS-certified ECS cliniciansGraduates of the residency are not only board-prepared—they are diagnostic leaders ready to deliver transformative care and clinical outcomes in outpatient physical therapy settings.________________________________________About HODS and AACEHands-On Diagnostics (HODS) is a national diagnostic testing platform empowering physical therapists to expand into primary care diagnostics. With over 230 affiliated practices across 29 states, HODS supports PTs with diagnostic implementation, certification, business growth, and clinical integration.The American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis (AACE) provides the academic foundation for clinical electrophysiology mastery, offering advanced coursework, diplomate and fellowship pathways, and national ECS board prep.________________________________________A Profession ElevatedWe commend our newly board-certified ECS specialists for leading the way. Your success not only changes your careers—it raises the bar for the entire profession.To learn more about the HODS Residency Program or upcoming ECS prep opportunities, visit www.handsondiagnostics.com

