New White Paper Underscores PT–Physician Collaboration in Electrodiagnostic Medicine

Our white paper shows how residency-trained PTs support neurologists and physiatrists, helping ensure patients receive timely, accurate diagnoses.” — Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) has announced the release of a new white paper titled “Raising the Standard: Competency of Physical Therapist Residency Training in Clinical Electrophysiology and Opportunities for PT–Physician Collaboration.” The paper highlights how residency-trained physical therapists (PTs) deliver high-quality electrodiagnostic testing, improve patient access, and strengthen collaboration with neurologists and physiatrists.The white paper presents evidence that PTs who complete accredited residencies in clinical electrophysiology undergo rigorous training, with over 2,000 total hours, 300+ supervised EMG/NCS cases prior to graduation, structured one-on-one mentorship, and competency validation culminating in ABPTS board certification as Electrophysiologic Clinical Specialists (ECS).“Electrodiagnostic medicine is most effective when it is practiced in a collaborative model,” said Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos, co-founder of HODS and lead author of the white paper. “Residency-trained PTs bring extensive supervised clinical exposure in EMG/NCS, which complements the systemic expertise of neurologists and physiatrists. Together, we can improve access, reduce misdiagnosis, and enhance outcomes for patients across the country.”Key Findings• Extensive Clinical Exposure: Residency graduates complete more than 300 supervised EMG/NCS cases, while fellowship graduates complete over 500, providing substantial hands-on experience.• Certification Success: ECS board pass rates among HODS program graduates exceed 90%, higher than national averages.• High Patient Satisfaction: Patient satisfaction in HODS-affiliated clinics consistently surpasses 96%, reflecting strong trust in PT-led diagnostics.• Evidence-Based Practice: Published studies confirm that PT-performed EMG demonstrates compliance with practice guidelines up to 84%, in some cases higher than reported in physician literature.A Call for CollaborationThe white paper emphasizes that PT-led diagnostics are not meant to replace physician expertise but to complement it. With documented variability in EMG exposure during neurology and PM&R residencies, residency-trained PTs can expand access, support accurate diagnoses, and improve efficiency within healthcare systems.The paper also calls for future collaborations between the Academy of Clinical Electrophysiology and Wound Management (ACEWM) and the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM). These organizations are leaders in their fields, and their joint efforts can help establish shared ethical standards, consistent training expectations, and improved patient access. Additionally, given gaps in EMG education at the entry-level DPT stage, alignment with the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) is critical to set national standards for electrodiagnostic education across professions.Expanding Patient Access and Value-Based CareElectrodiagnostic testing performed by PTs offers meaningful contributions to value-based care by reducing unnecessary imaging, decreasing trial-and-error prescribing, and improving accuracy in treatment planning. Case studies included in the white paper illustrate how PT-led EMG/NCS has led to timely imaging approvals, prevented unnecessary surgeries, and provided clear direction for rehabilitation strategies.With shortages of neurologists and physiatrists trained in EMG, the expansion of accredited residency programs ensures that patients have timely access to safe, evidence-based diagnostic services.About Hands-On DiagnosticsHands-On Diagnostics (HODS) is a leader in advancing physical therapy through evidence-based diagnostic testing, education, and residency programs. The HODS Clinical Electrophysiology Residency is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) and prepares PTs for board certification as Electrophysiologic Clinical Specialists (ECS).The full white paper is available for download Here!

