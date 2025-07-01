Numly™ Announces EngageAI™: A Patent-Backed, Enterprise Learning Agent Designed for the AI Era

EngageAI™ - AI-powered Coaching Agent and Employee Performance Enablement SaaS Platform helping enterprises scale leadership development, skill development, and engagement with patent-backed technology and real-time, memory-based AI Coaching Agents.

Numly's EngageAI Agent Enters Preview Phase; Strategic Conversations with Enterprise Customers and HR AI SaaS Platform Partners Underway

EngageAI™ is a true AI agent - an intelligent system that learns, remembers, and reasons with you. It’s designed to help companies develop people at the pace of AI-driven work.” — Madhukar Govindaraju - Founder, Numly, Inc.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numly , the enterprise coaching and skills development company, today announced the upcoming release of EngageAI , a patent-backed, AI-powered, learning agent designed to support the modern workforce. Built to deliver real-time help, persistent development memory, and long chain-of-thought reasoning, EngageAI represents a breakthrough in adaptive coaching for enterprise performance.As organizations race to adapt to AI-driven change, most legacy learning tools fall short—delivering static content rather than dynamic support. EngageAI meets this moment by acting as an intelligent development agent that employees can turn to for immediate guidance on real business challenges, with coaching tied directly to long-term growth and business outcomes.“This isn’t a chatbot bolted onto a e-Learning course catalog,” said Madhukar Govindaraju, Founder of Numly. “EngageAI is a true AI agent - an intelligent system that learns, remembers, and reasons with you. It’s designed to help companies develop people at the pace of AI-driven work.”EngageAI builds on Numly’s established platform, NumlyEngage ™, which supports more than 25,000 users across 12 countries. Together, the platform and the AI Agent provide a unified solution for coaching, feedback, and development - available on demand and integrated into the flow of work.Key Innovations in EngageAI:- Enterprise Coaching Agent – Always available, always learning—supporting real-time coaching across a range of business topics- Persistent Memory – Tracks individual goals, blockers, and coaching history over time- Long Chain-of-Thought Reasoning – Supports nuanced, multi-step problem-solving through AI logic- Plug-and-Play Integration – Embeds into existing HR, L&D, and collaboration systems- Patent-Backed Architecture – Based on US/16278623, enabling continuity, memory, and personalized feedback at scaleEngageAI is currently in private preview with select enterprise customers and HR AI SaaS platform partners. Organizations interested in partnership, integration, or strategic collaboration are invited to contact Numly directly at contact@numly.io.About Numly:Numly helps companies prepare their workforce for the AI-era with scalable, intelligent coaching systems. Its platform, NumlyEngage, drives measurable growth across Leadership, Sales, Marketing, Engineering, Compliance, Services Delivery and Customer Success teams - helping organizations align development with business transformation. Now in private preview, EngageAI is Numly’s next-generation AI coaching agent, offering persistent memory, long chain-of-thought reasoning, and real-time support embedded directly in the flow of work.

