Numly's Summer 2024 Release: Elevating it's AI-driven L&D Platform with NVIDIA Inception Program Partnership
Numly's AI-Fueled Internal Coaching, L&D Platform enables Human Transformation at Global Scale.
Numly™'s entry into NVIDIA Inception Program showcases our dedication to revolutionizing talent development with AI. We're eager for the journey ahead!”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numly™, Inc., a pioneering leader in talent development and employee engagement solutions, proudly announces its participation in prestigious NVIDIA Inception Program, a renowned deep learning and AI incubator dedicated to fostering cutting edge startups. This marks a significant step towards Numly’s mission of enhancing AI Response Management capabilities.
— Madhukar Govindaraju, CEO of Numly™, Inc.
What is NVIDIA's Inception Program?
The NVIDIA Inception Program is designed to nurture cutting edge startups that are disruptors and revolutionizing industries with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science. The NVIDIA Inception program, boasting a community of over 5000 members, is renowned for supporting agile startups committed to addressing some of the world’s most challenging issues through the power of AI. NVIDIA work's closely with these members to provide the best technical tools, latest resources, and opportunities to connect with investors.
By joining this innovation program, Numly™ gains access to NVIDIA's vast resources, including technical expertise, hardware grants, and networking opportunities, to further enhance its innovative offerings in the realm of talent development.
How will this benefit Numly?
Numly™'s participation in the NVIDIA Inception Program underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients. By harnessing the power of NVIDIA's advanced GPU-accelerated computing technologies, and Amazon's AWS Bedrock Cloud Platform, Numly™ aims to enhance its platform's capabilities in providing personalized learning experiences, predictive analytics, and actionable insights for talent development and employee engagement. Through this program, Numly™ will benefit from:
• Technical Expertise: Access to NVIDIA's team of experts in AI and data science, providing invaluable guidance and support in the development and optimization of Numly™'s platform.
• Hardware Grants: Numly™ will receive grants for NVIDIA's advanced GPU-accelerated computing technologies, enabling faster processing speeds and enhanced performance of its AI-driven solutions.
• Networking Opportunities: Participation in the NVIDIA Inception Program grants Numly™ access to a global network of like-minded innovators, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and potential partnerships.
With Numly™'s inclusion in the NVIDIA Inception Program, clients can expect accelerated advancements in the company's offerings, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of AI-powered talent development solutions.
"We are thrilled to become a part of the NVIDIA Inception Program," said Madhukar Govindaraju, CEO of Numly™, Inc. "This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in our journey towards leveraging AI-driven solutions to empower organizations worldwide in fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth."
About Numly
Numly™, Inc. is a global leader in talent development and employee engagement solutions, leveraging AI-driven technology to empower organizations in fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth. Numly™'s platform offers personalized learning experiences, actionable insights, and predictive analytics to drive organizational success. At Numly, we’re transforming how companies empower their managers and leaders. Our platform utilizes Generative AI and machine learning to focus on developing essential soft skills for effective leadership. Unlike traditional solutions, Numly offers personalized coaching pathways, dynamic microcontent, and rapid access to the network of peers and coaches, enabling managers to build high-performing teams and enhance their leadership capabilities. By transforming internal coaching and leveraging AI, Numly ensures every manager receives tailored development, reducing administrative burdens and fostering leadership excellence across the organization.
About NumlyEngage™:
NumlyEngage™ world’s first AI-enabled, Coaching and Connected Leader Development Platform designed to bridge critical skill gaps. It is a cloud based platform with built-in coaching programs, carefully curated Learning Content, Pulse Surveys and Real-time Engagement Analytics, as well as integrations with third-party Learning Management Systems, offering a Learning and Coaching Experience for its customers.
