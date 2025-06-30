DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: Visitor Arrivals and Expenditures Increased in May 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

VISITOR ARRIVALS AND EXPENDITURES INCREASED IN MAY 2025

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

HONOLULU – According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total visitor arrivals and total visitor spending in May 2025 increased compared to May 2024. There were 771,038 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in May 2025, up slightly by 1.0 percent from the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.68 billion, a 3.7 percent growth from May 2024. May 2025 total visitor arrivals represent a 91.0 percent recovery compared to pre-pandemic May 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than May 2019 ($1.41 billion, +18.9%).

In May 2025, 766,377 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 4,661 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 757,841 visitors (+1.1%) arrived by air and 5,420 visitors (-14.0%) came by cruise ships in May 2024, and 836,058 visitors (-8.3%) arrived by air and 11,338 visitors (-58.9%) came by cruise ships in May 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in May 2025 was 8.47 days, compared to 8.51 days (-0.5%) in May 2024 and 8.37 days (+1.2%) in May 2019. The statewide average daily census was 210,695 visitors in May 2025, compared to 209,543 visitors (+0.5%) in May 2024 and 228,768 visitors (-7.9%) in May 2019.

In May 2025, 411,318 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase compared to May 2024 (403,981 visitors, +1.8%) and May 2019 (387,844 visitors, +6.1%). U.S. West visitor spending of $831.1 million grew from May 2024 ($767.9 million, +8.2%) and was much higher than May 2019 ($564.0 million, +47.4%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in May 2025 ($248 per person) was up compared to May 2024 ($233 per person, +6.4%) and was considerably more than May 2019 ($174 per person, +42.7%).

In May 2025, 207,445 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, a decline from May 2024 (209,711 visitors, -1.1%), but an increase compared to May 2019 (199,344 visitors, +4.1%). U.S. East visitor spending of $540.5 million rose slightly from May 2024 ($539.4 million, +0.2%) and was much greater than May 2019 ($392.4 million, +37.7%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in May 2025 ($279 per person) was higher than May 2024 ($274 per person, +1.8%) and up significantly from May 2019 ($211 per person, +32.3%).

There were 45,895 visitors from Japan in May 2025, a slight drop from May 2024 (46,124 visitors, -0.5%) and much lower than May 2019 (113,226 visitors, -59.5%). Visitors from Japan spent $67.1 million in May 2025, compared to $68.4 million (-1.8%) in May 2024 and $162.4 million (-58.7%) in May 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in May 2025 ($244 per person) was higher than May 2024 ($237 per person, +3.0%) and similar to May 2019 ($244 per person, +0.3%).

In May 2025, 18,672 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease compared to May 2024 (20,301 visitors, -8.0%) and May 2019 (26,424 visitors, -29.3%). Visitors from Canada spent $40.0 million in May 2025, down from May 2024 ($44.6 million, -10.2%) and May 2019 ($48.3 million, -17.1%). Daily spending by Canadian visitors in May 2025 ($221 per person) was lower than May 2024 ($225 per person, -1.7%), but considerably more than May 2019 ($170 per person, +29.8%).

There were 83,047 visitors from all other international markets in May 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 77,725 visitors (+6.8%) from all other international markets in May 2024 and 109,220 visitors (-24.0%) in May 2019.

In May 2025, a total of 4,771 transpacific flights with 1,060,288 total seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands. There was a similar number of total flights (4,770, 0.0%) but fewer total seats (1,070,804, -1.0%) compared to May 2024. Air capacity in May 2025 decreased in comparison to May 2019 (5,085 total flights, -6.2% with 1,118,421 total seats, -5.2%).

Year-to-Date 2025

A total of 4,060,004 visitors arrived in the first five months of 2025, which was a 2.8 percent growth from 3,949,483 visitors in the first five months of 2024. Total arrivals declined 3.9 percent when compared to 4,224,071 visitors in the first five months of 2019.

In the first five months of 2025, total visitor spending was $8.99 billion, which was an increase compared to $8.44 billion (+6.5%) in the first five months of 2024 and $7.23 billion (+24.3%) in the first five months of 2019.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

May 2025 saw a modest increase in total visitors (+1.0%), led by growth from the U.S. West, which offset fewer arrivals from U.S. East (-1.1%), Japan (-0.5%) and Canada (-8.0%). Visitor expenditures in May 2025 were higher compared to May 2024.

As we go into the summer months, air service from U.S., Japan and Canada is scheduled to decrease. Combined with political and economic uncertainties, both nationally and globally, we are expecting to see a soft summer. We have been hearing from our partners that the average booking window for a trip to Hawai‘i is about 120 days, however, they are still seeing bookings in the month for the month.

