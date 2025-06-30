MICE Trade Shows European Trade Shows Marketing in Top Trade Shows Around the World

SPRING, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iMeet Magazine (https://imeetmagazine.com) has officially recognized Santiago González, Vice President of Preferred Travel Group (PTG), for his groundbreaking leadership in positioning Mexico as a premier destination for international meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE). Through his strategic vision and global outreach, González has helped Mexico achieve record-breaking milestones in hosting events from over 20 countries, generating major economic impact, hotel growth, and employment across key destinations.

“Santiago González is redefining what it means to position Mexico as a global stage for high-level international events,” said a spokesperson for iMeet Magazine. “His ability to merge innovation with international collaboration is setting new benchmarks for the MICE industry.”

Strategic Growth with Global Reach

Under González’s leadership, Mexico has secured 42 international congresses and conventions in the past 18 months, spanning industries such as healthcare, technology, finance, and academia. These events have sparked direct growth in tourism infrastructure, increased hotel occupancy, and generated more than 30,000 jobs across Mexican host cities.

According to the Mexican Association of Professionals in Fairs, Exhibitions, and Conventions (AMPROFEC):

• The MICE industry contributes up to 1.6% of Mexico’s GDP

• Each international event generates an average of 300 direct jobs and up to 900 indirect jobs

• Business travelers spend 60% more on average than leisure travelers

Powered by Innovation and Technology

González attributes this success to a fusion of public relations strategy, digital innovation, and international partnerships. His use of AI-powered prospecting, real-time communications, and direct outreach to global event organizers has elevated Mexico as a competitive and reliable option for large-scale events.

“Meetings and conventions are not just logistics—they are engines of economic diplomacy, cultural exchange, and sustainable growth,” González said. “Mexico is not only ready, but also open for global business.”

Key Highlights

• 42 major international events confirmed in just 18 months

• 23% increase in hotel occupancy across participating destinations

• Over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs created

• Long-term alliances with global trade associations to ensure consistent inbound event flow

A Rising Force in Global Events

With destinations like Cancún, Los Cabos, Guadalajara, and Mexico City gaining momentum, Mexico is emerging as a global leader in the business events space. Santiago González’s leadership has not only accelerated the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism sector but also elevated the country’s international reputation for innovation and professionalism.

About Santiago González

Santiago González is a U.S.-based tourism and event marketing strategist and Vice President of Preferred Travel Group. He is internationally known for promoting Mexico as a leading destination for both leisure and business travel, combining measurable results with forward-thinking strategies.

About iMeet Magazine

iMeet Magazine is the interactive publication for global event professionals, offering insights, case studies, and leadership features in the meetings, events, and hospitality industries. Learn more at https://imeetmagazine.com.

