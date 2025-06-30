Santiago González Abreu Named Dean of the Smart Travel Academy to Inspire a New Generation of Tourism Leaders

Santiago Gonzalez Recognized as Dean Inspiring New Generations Gonzalez Receives Award

SPRING, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Strategic Marketing, LLC proudly announces the appointment of Santiago González Abreu as Dean of the Smart Travel Academy, a groundbreaking initiative that blends digital innovation, AI-powered learning, and purposeful travel marketing to empower the next generation of global tourism professionals.

González, an internationally respected strategist and Vice President of Preferred Travel Group, brings decades of leadership in transforming travel destinations through technology, data-driven strategy, and regional economic impact. As Dean, he will guide the academy’s educational vision and mentor future tourism innovators to elevate communities and industries across the world.

“This is more than a title—it’s a mission to equip aspiring professionals with the tools, values, and mindset to reshape the future of travel,” said González. “At Smart Travel Academy, we believe that purposeful marketing and digital transformation can create long-term prosperity in every corner of the world.”

A Platform for Purposeful Impact

The Smart Travel Academy is powered by the values of Smart Strategic Marketing:

• Digital Innovation: Leveraging AI, automation, and real-time engagement

• Data-Driven Strategy: Turning insights into sustainable business growth

• Purposeful Impact: Aligning tourism with local development, education, and culture

Through these pillars, the academy aims to improve lives by developing a new generation of travel professionals ready to build inclusive economies and globally connected communities.

Global Reach, Local Growth

González’s appointment reinforces the Academy’s mission to serve as a hub of international knowledge-sharing and regional development. His track record includes leading Mexico’s rise in the global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector and helping over 20 destinations gain visibility and economic growth through strategic event marketing.

As Dean, he will lead programs focused on:

• Empowering students and young professionals with real-world tourism technology skills

• Facilitating partnerships between destinations, hotels, and travel experts

• Promoting sustainable travel practices aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

About Santiago González Abreu

Santiago González Abreu is Vice President of Preferred Travel Group and an advocate for technology-driven tourism growth. He has been recognized by government agencies, tourism boards, and global publications—including iMeet Magazine—for his leadership in reshaping how destinations engage with international markets. As Dean of the Smart Travel Academy, he brings his experience to the classroom to inspire new leaders in the travel industry.

About Smart Strategic Marketing, LLC

Smart Strategic Marketing is a U.S.-based digital agency that develops innovative platforms for the global tourism industry, including AI-driven travel planners, reservation engines, and interactive education. Through initiatives like the Smart Travel Academy, it is redefining travel marketing with purpose. Learn more at www.smartsmarketing.com.



