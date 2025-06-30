VA protects your privacy

Your private, personal information—such as your Social Security Number, health records or financial information—is extremely important. Unfortunately, there are identity thieves who are waiting for the chance to steal that information. The good news: VA is here to protect your information and your privacy.

If you’re a Veteran receiving care at a VA facility, VA has dedicated resources to assist you if your personal or health information has been compromised.

Each VA medical center has a Privacy Office with specialists to help you with services including:

Reporting privacy concerns. If you identify an incident or have a concern related to the privacy of your personal and/or health information, the issue is referred to the Privacy Office for investigation. Likewise, if an outside government agency or office, such as a congressman’s office, receives a concern from a Veteran about an issue related to their personal private and/or personal health information, and it involves a facility, then the Privacy Office will investigate the concern and prepare a response.

Updating medical records. Privacy Officers can help you update or amend your medical records if you believe that any information is not correct or up to date. Each Veteran who receives care from VA has the right to request an amendment to their health information if they believe it is incomplete, inaccurate, untimely or unrelated to their care. Requests for an amendment of VHA health records must be submitted in writing to your facility’s VHA Privacy Officer or be submitted through My HealtheVet Secure Messaging.

Here’s how to report a privacy complaint to your local Privacy Officer.

Use the Find VA Locations Tool to find your local VA Facility by entering your location (street, city, state, or postal code) and facility type, then click search to find the relevant facilities.

If you are looking for a VA health facility, select VA health.

If you are looking for a VA regional benefits office, select VA benefits.

After you have located your VA facility or office, call the listed main number and request to speak with your local Privacy Officer. You can also visit the VA Privacy Service website for additional information about protecting your privacy.