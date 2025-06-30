Disaster Recovery Center in Carroll County To Close Permanently; Help is Still Available

FRANKFORT, Ky. –The Disaster Recovery Center in Carroll County is scheduled to close permanently June 28 at 7 p.m. Kentucky survivors who experienced loss as the result of the April severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides can still apply for FEMA assistance. The Disaster Recovery Center in Carroll County is located at:

Carrollton Utilities Operations, 900 Clay St., Carrollton, KY 41008

Working hours for this center are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, June 28.

Disaster Recovery Centers are one-stop shops where you can get information and advice on available assistance from state, federal and community organizations. You can get help to apply for FEMA assistance, learn the status of your FEMA application, understand the letters you get from FEMA and get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance. The U.S. Small Business Administration representatives and resources from the Commonwealth are also available at the Disaster Recovery Centers to assist you.

FEMA is encouraging Kentuckians affected by the April storms to apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. The deadline to apply is July 25.

Although the Carroll County DRC is closing, you can visit any Disaster Recovery Center to get in-person assistance. No appointment is needed. To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

You don’t have to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance. There are other ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.