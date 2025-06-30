March Storm Survivors Have Two Weeks to Apply for FEMA Assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Homeowners and renters, including students, who had uninsured damage or losses from the March outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes have until Monday, July 14, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

You may apply for assistance if you live in Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp or Stone County and had damage in the March 14-15 storms. Students do not need to be permanent residents to be eligible for FEMA assistance, but the property damage or loss must have occurred in those counties.

FEMA has many types of assistance available. FEMA may be able to help with basic home repair costs, personal property loss, and temporary housing while you are unable to live in your home or residence hall. Repair or replacement assistance may be available for a primary vehicle, a computer damaged in the disaster, or books and other items required for school.

For those self-employed, assistance may also be available for tools and other job-related equipment.

Additional funding may be available to repair or replace privately owned access routes to your home such as driveways, roads or bridges; and for other disaster-caused expenses such as medical and dental needs, childcare, and moving and storage.

FEMA grants are not taxable, do not have to be repaid, and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

You are encouraged to apply for assistance before the Monday, July 14, deadline. Here are the ways to apply:

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT seven days a week and specialists speak many languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

Survivors can also apply for federal disaster assistance, submit documents and speak to someone about their applications at several sites. To find updated dates and locations online, visit fema.gov/disaster/4865, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the link under “In-person Survivor Assistance.”

If you had damage in the April 2-22 storms, tornadoes and flooding, the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Tuesday, July 22. Residents ofClark, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Desha, Fulton, Greene, Hot Spring, Jackson, Miller, Ouachita, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Francis, Saline, Sharp and White counties may apply.

For the latest information about Arkansas’ recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4865. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/