Disaster Recovery Centers and SBA Centers in South Texas Closed for Fourth of July Holiday
AUSTIN, Texas – FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration announced today that the Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) and Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) opened in South Texas communities impacted by severe storms and flooding that occurred March 26-28, 2025, will temporarily close this week.
DRCs will be closed on Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, for the Fourth of July Holiday. SBA BRCs will be closed Friday, July 4.
In coordination with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), FEMA and SBA have been staffing DRCs to offer face-to-face help to residents of the four South Texas counties affected by the March weather event.
Additionally, SBA representatives, in partnership with FEMA and TDEM, are providing one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at SBA’s BRCs throughout the affected areas.
Homeowners and renters in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance.
FEMA and SBA support state-led recovery efforts at the DRCs. Staff can help survivors apply for federal assistance. They can also identify potential needs and connect survivors with local, state and federal agencies, as well as nonprofits and community groups.
Disaster Recovery Centers Hours and Locations:
Normal hours of operation resume on Monday, July 7:
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturdays: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sundays: Closed.
Cameron County
San Benito Parks and Recreation Building
705 N Bowie St.
San Benito, TX
Harlingen Convention Center
701 Harlingen Heights
Harlingen, TX 78552
Hidalgo County
Las Palmas Community Center
1921 N. 25th St.
McAllen, TX
Pharr Development & Research Center
850 W. Dicker Rd
Pharr, TX
Weslaco EDC
275 S. Kansas Ave.
Weslaco, TX 78596
Starr County
Starr County Courthouse Annex
100 N FM 3167
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
Willacy County
Sebastian Community Center
434 West 8th St.
Sebastian, TX 78594
SBA Business Recovery Centers Locations and Hours:
Cameron County
Business Recovery Center
Harlingen Chamber of Commerce
311 E. Tyler Ave.
Harlingen, TX 78559
Mondays – Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
After the July 4 Holiday, Fridays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Hidalgo County
Business Recovery Center
Valley Metro Transit Center
510 S. Pleasantview Dr.
Boardroom
Weslaco, TX 78596
Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday hours resume after July 4 holiday)
For information and to apply online visit SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
Survivors can also apply to FEMA in several ways including going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.
If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.
For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4871. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/
