ColoringBook.com Expands with Iconic product lineups featuring DC, Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon Characters and more

— N. Wayne Bell, Publisher
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These iconic characters are part of the Crayola® product lineup, for which Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. proudly serves as a Crayola product wholesaler and distributor. The new offerings include the innovative Crayola “Mess Free” Color Wonder coloring books, as well as 96-page, high-quality printed and bound coloring books, all designed to inspire creativity and joy in children and families.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., a trailblazer in the coloring book industry and owner of ColoringBook.com—the world’s most extensive collection of coloring book domain names—is pleased to announce this significant expansion to its product lineup. The beloved characters from DC®, Spidey®, Disney®, Nickelodeon®, Mickey Mouse®, Peppa Pig®, Princesses, Frozen®, and many more are now available for both single purchase and wholesale distribution to retail shops and bookstores nationwide.

“We’re excited to bring even more magic and adventure to our fans with these globally recognized characters. From superheroes and classic Disney, DC, and Marvel icons to the whimsical worlds of Peppa Pig and Frozen, our new coloring book products are designed to spark creativity and joy for children and families everywhere,” said Wayne Bell. Each coloring book and Color Wonder product features engaging illustrations and premium paper, making them perfect for individual enjoyment or as a must-have addition to retail and bookstore shelves.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. continues its mission to deliver innovative, educational, and entertaining products for children and adults alike. For more information, wholesale inquiries, or to place a single order, call 314-695-5757 or visit ColoringBook.com.

About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.

