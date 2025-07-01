Maria Sharapova and the Bryan Brothers Narrate Their Legendary Tennis Careers in New Road to Newport Series

The International Tennis Hall of Fame's Road to Newport returns for 2025

The International Tennis Hall of Fame will drop weekly episodes leading up to the Class of 2025 Induction Celebration in Newport, RI in August

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan are presented with the Ultimate Honor in Tennis this August in Newport, RI, the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is highlighting their rise to tennis greatness in this year’s Road to Newport video series.In the series, Sharapova and the Bryans open up about everything from their childhoods to major career milestones, giving an inside look into their legendary moments and showcasing their unique paths to becoming Hall of Famers. Now in its sixth season, the Road to Newport debuts digitally this week online at tennisfame.com/roadtonewport , the ITHF’s YouTube page and on social media. The episodes will be released weekly leading up to the 2025 Induction Celebration from August 21-23.Throughout the episodes, Sharapova details her upbringing and childhood, her love for tennis fashion and her iconic Nike looks, growing her business acumen, and her major titles from 2004 Wimbledon to the 2012 French Open. Bob and Mike Bryan discuss their experiences at the Olympics, how their chest bump became their signature move, their passion for music, and their record as the most successful doubles team in ATP history.This year’s series was directed by Katie Walsh, a Peabody and Emmy-award winning director and producer, with recent projects including Simone Biles Rising on Netflix, which earned two Critics Choice Awards for Best Sports Documentary and Best Limited Series Documentary. Walsh uses creative storytelling to bring her subject’s stories to life, as exemplified in Road to Newport and her previous work that has been featured on ESPN, NBC Sports, ABC and more.“I’m excited to continue my collaboration with the International Tennis Hall of Fame with Road to Newport and to help tell the stories of these three tennis legends,” said Katie Walsh. “It was an honor to sit down with Maria, Bob and Mike and be inspired by their accomplishments both on the court and off. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to bring their journeys to life and to the screen.”The Road to Newport leads into Hall of Fame Weekend, culminating in a three-day Induction Celebration from August 21-23. Fans can learn more about the new Induction Celebration programming and purchase tickets at tennisfame.com/induction

