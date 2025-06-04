Uzo Aduba, Angela Kinsey Join Lineup for International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Celebration

Tickets for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s 2025 Induction Ceremony honoring Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan are now on sale, along with single-event tickets to the 2025 Induction Celebration’s multi-day lineup

Tickets are now available for unforgettable programming, tennis legends and celebrities, and Hall of Fame honors

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s 2025 Induction Ceremony honoring Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan are now on sale, along with single-event tickets to the 2025 Induction Celebration’s multi-day lineup of new and returning programming, including Courting Fashion, Fitz and the Tantrums concert, and the first ever Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic presented by Fidelity Investments.The Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic, presented by Fidelity Investments, will debut on the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s iconic grass courts on Friday, August 22, 2025. This event will feature mic’d up doubles matches with teams of celebrity guests – Emmy Award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, and Angela Kinsey (“The Office” and award-winning “Office Ladies” podcast) playing alongside Hall of Famers including Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, Tracy Austin, Jim Courier, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, and Gigi Fernandez.Individual tickets for the Induction Ceremony and single weekend events are now available for purchase along with select ticket packages with access to VIP hospitality and events such as the Fit for Fame the Blazer Presentation Dinner and Courting Fashion. Please visit Tennisfame.com/induction-single-event-tickets for individual ticket and package details.2025 Induction Celebration Events:FameFest:Starting at $40 | Friday, August 22 – Saturday, August 23, 2025Fan Fest access gives attendees the chance to be a part of the Induction Celebration excitement with live podcast recordings, interactive fan zones, and delicious food from local food trucks. It's the ultimate way to dive into the atmosphere in Newport.Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic presented by Fidelity InvestmentsStarting at $40 | Friday, August 22, 2025, at 2:00pm ETAttendees will get the chance to watch legends and icons take to the court together in the first ever Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic presented by Fidelity Investments. The charitable tournament will follow two teams consisting of Hall of Famers, celebrities and creators all mic’d up through six matches of mixed doubles tennis.Induction CeremonyStarting at $100 | Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 6:00pm ETWitness history as Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan receive the Ultimate Honor in Tennis – Induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Fans and Hall of Famers will gather at the historic grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame to honor the legendary careers and cultural impact the Class of 2025 has had on the tennis world.Fitz and the Tantrums Concert:Starting at $50 | Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 8:00pm ETJoin us for a musical performance guaranteed to make your hands clap! The Induction Celebration festivities will close out with a performance from indie pop and neo soul band, Fitz and the Tantrums.About the International Tennis Hall of FameThe International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is a non-profit organization that preserves the history of tennis and celebrates its champions to inspire excellence across generations globally. Induction into the Hall of Fame is the Ultimate Honor in Tennis, and to date has been presented to 267 Hall of Famers representing 28 nations. Located in Newport, Rhode Island in the United States, the Hall of Fame honors these legends and chronicles the sport's history in an interactive museum, digital experiences and global programming. For more information on the International Tennis Hall of Fame, visit tennisfame.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.