NEBRASKA, June 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints Janee Pannkuk as Chairperson of Nebraska Board of Parole

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Dr. Janee Pannkuk of Omaha as chairperson of the Nebraska Board of Parole. Her six-year term on the five-person board starts July 1.

Dr. Pannkuk has more than 30 years of experience in the justice system, including a significant amount of time advocating for and developing programs to support youth in Douglas County. For the last three years, she has held roles within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), first as assistant warden at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF) and most recently, as the assistant deputy director for reentry services.

For five years, Dr. Pannkuk was executive director of Operation Youth Success. Using research, data analysis and input from more than 200 community stakeholders, she helped develop and implement a plan across Douglas County to reduce the number of justice-involved juveniles. Prior to that, Pannkuk led the start-up Impact One Community Connection, a non-profit/private partnership also aimed at addressing the needs and resources of vulnerable youth.

Dr. Pannkuk received her undergraduate degree in education from Dana College. She has a master’s degree in public administration and a PhD in human capital management, both from Bellevue University.

The Board of Parole is an independent agency primarily responsible for determining if and when offenders are released on parole, setting parole conditions and revoking parole for violations. The Board regularly reviews the status of committed offenders, visits correctional facilities and advises the Board of Pardons.

Currently serving members of the Board of Parole include Layne Gissler, Mark Langan, Habib Olomi and Jeffrey Bucher. Dr. Pannkuk assumes the vacancy left by Rosalyn Cotton, who retired from the Board June 6.