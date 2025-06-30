New Book Release: 'God And The Narrow Gate' by Edward G. Palmer Explores Eternal Life and Spiritual Truths

Book Cover Image

You can enter Eternal Life now and bypass judgment, instead of getting picked up on the Last Day. In God And The Narrow Gate, you can learn how from the teachings of Jesus found in your own Bible!” — Edward G. Palmer

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Edward G. Palmer proudly presents his latest literary masterpiece, " God And The Narrow Gate : How to Enter Eternal Life and Not Get Picked Up on the Last Day." This groundbreaking work delves into Jesus' teachings on eternal life, challenging established beliefs and offering readers a revolutionary perspective on spirituality.In "God And The Narrow Gate," Palmer presents a compelling thesis that emphasizes the importance of understanding the identity of God and Jesus, as well as the significance of faith in our hearts, over intellectual barriers. Drawing from his 47 years of experience walking with God, Palmer invites readers to open their hearts to divine communication.The book is structured into three parts:The Bible, Theology, & Faith - This section critiques traditional church doctrines, including the Trinity, and discusses how many teachings contradict the Scriptures.What Can I Believe? Here, Palmer provides 37 Scripture truths that can be trusted, encouraging readers to focus on Jesus' teachings rather than man-made doctrines.The Wide and Narrow Gates - This part explores the concepts of the wide and narrow gates described by Jesus, offering insights into who truly enters eternal life.Palmer's work is not just a theological treatise but a profoundly personal journey. Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, he felt a deep-seated calling to share his insights on faith and healing, which culminated in the creation of this book. He aims to guide readers toward a deeper understanding of their relationship with God and how to achieve eternal life while still on Earth."God And The Narrow Gate" is not a book for the faint-hearted. It challenges readers to reconsider their beliefs, offering a fresh perspective on spirituality. It encourages them to seek a direct connection with YAHWEH, the God who sent Jesus. Palmer asserts that true faith transcends intellectual understanding and is rooted in heartfelt conviction. This book will prompt you to think, question, and ultimately grow in your faith.The book is now available for purchase, offering readers the choice between ePub, PDF, Kindle, Paperback, and Hardcover print editions through all major book retailers. This wide range of formats ensures that the book is accessible to all readers, regardless of their preferred reading platform. Book links are available on the author's website.For more information about "God And The Narrow Gate" or to schedule an interview with Edward G. Palmer, please get in touch with him at edpalmer@edwardgpalmer.com.About the Author:Edward G. Palmer is an author and speaker dedicated to exploring spiritual truths and alternative healing methods. With several books to his name, he continues to inspire others through his writings and personal experiences.

