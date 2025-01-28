DIY Healing Self-Care Author Pens Parkinson's Blueprint

God And Parkinson's Book

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edward G. Palmer, the author of this DIY healing blueprint, found himself facing Parkinson's disease. His personal journey, which he has now shared in a new book, led him to research and create a comprehensive DIY healing strategy. Available in EPub, Kindle, Print, and PDF editions, this blueprint offers insights that can benefit not only Parkinson's patients but also those with Alzheimer's, ALS, MS, and Lewy Body diseases.'God And Parkinson's: A DIY Healing Perspective For Diseases Involving The Brain, Nerves, & Muscles!' - offers a unique and holistic approach to understanding and healing from Parkinson's disease. It blends practical, alternative DIY healing strategies with spiritual insights on healing, making it a one-of-a-kind resource. This book is divided into two parts, offering valuable guidance on the journey toward physical and spiritual healing.Part 1 of the book, 'A DIY Healing Perspective,' is a comprehensive guide that empowers readers to manage Parkinson's disease daily. It provides detailed information on the disease's mechanisms, including the role of the substantia nigra, dopamine, and the brain's microbiome. The author shares practical advice on using brain, nerve, muscle nutraceuticals, and vitamins, herbs, foods, and drinks to support brain, nerve, and muscle health. Readers are guided through several nutraceutical protocols representing comprehensive, DIY alternative approaches to self-care and healing. A 'kitchen sink plan' combines the author's healing strategies, making it a comprehensive resource for managing Parkinson's disease.Part 2: God's Healing Perspective - this is where the author explores the powerful connection between spirituality and healing. Topics such as the role of faith in health, the heart's understanding, the stress-soul connection, and the idea of divinely appointed times for healing are discussed. The book also addresses deep questions like, "Did Jesus always heal?" and reflects on the presence of the spirit within us, suggesting that true healing involves the body, soul, and spirit. The book concludes with a heartfelt invitation to take charge of your health, offering hope and empowerment in the face of Parkinson's and other neurological diseases involving the brain, nerves, and muscles. This book provides an integrative healing approach that honors both the body and the spirit, empowering you to take control of your well being.'God And Parkinson's: A DIY Healing Perspective For Diseases Involving The Brain, Nerves, & Muscles!' is a must-read for anyone seeking a hands-on guide to improve their well-being or spiritual encouragement for healing. This book is especially relevant for those facing the challenges of other neurological diseases like ALS, MS, Alzheimer's, and Lewy Body, making it a valuable resource for a wide range of readers to understand all diseases involving the brain, nerves, and muscles. Whether you are a patient, a caregiver, or a health enthusiast, this book offers valuable DIY insights and practical strategies for healing. Books can be purchased at all online bookstores or at www.godandparkinson's.org.

