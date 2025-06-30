Bright Line Investigations Renews UWSP Athletics Partnership, Expands Internship Program Nationally

We produce predictable and consistent results. Bennett Court at Quandt Fieldhouse Our Business Backs the Pointers

Bright Line renews UWSP Athletics partnership and expands its internship program for future investigators nationwide.

STEVENS POINT, WI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Line Investigations LLC proudly announces the renewal of its official partnership with the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point (UWSP) Pointer Athletics for the 2025–2026 season. This marks the second consecutive year of collaboration between the multi-state investigative firm and one of NCAA Division III’s most respected athletic programs.Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan , a 2002 graduate of Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) and founder of Bright Line Investigations, has been a devoted Pointer fan since the late 1980s. Raised in Stevens Point, Corrigan’s early exposure to Pointer basketball ignited a passion for leadership, discipline, and public service.“Growing up in Stevens Point, some of my favorite memories are from attending Pointer basketball games with my dad in the late ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s,” Corrigan said. “We watched greats like Jack Lothian, still the all-time leader in blocks; sharpshooter Andy Boario; and Nick Bennett, the floor general who brought poise and control to the court—all coached by legends like Bob Parker, Jack Bennett, and his brother Dick Bennett, who helped shape Wisconsin basketball at every level. That program helped shape how I view grit, leadership, and teamwork.”As a child, Corrigan once met UWSP legend and future NBA All-Star Terry Porter when Porter returned to town during a community parade. Corrigan still remembers getting Porter’s autograph—an unforgettable moment that deepened his admiration for the university and its athletic legacy.Corrigan would later step onto the same hardwood as his heroes when he played in the prestigious Sentry Classic at Quandt Fieldhouse during his time at SPASH.“There was something incredibly special about playing in the Sentry Classic at Quandt,” he added. “To now give back to the university and community that shaped me is truly humbling. UWSP Athletics reflects the same values we promote at Bright Line: excellence, integrity, and community pride.”The University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point was not only part of Corrigan’s upbringing—it was also the inspiration behind one of his most impactful professional initiatives. Motivated by his connection to UWSP faculty and students, Corrigan launched a structured internship and apprenticeship program through Bright Line Investigations. The program provides real-world investigative experience to students pursuing degrees in criminal justice, psychology, sociology, and political science—bridging the gap between academic learning and applied fieldwork.The initiative found immediate success at UWSP and now serves as a national model. Corrigan, who serves on the Board of Directors for the National Council of Investigation and Security Services ( NCISS ), is actively working to expand this program across the country—placing students with vetted agencies through NCISS’s nationwide membership network.One standout success story is Jordan Reed, a UWSP graduate who earned his degree in May 2024. Reed completed an internship with Bright Line during his senior year. After graduation, he became a patrol officer with the Racine Police Department. Early in his law enforcement career, he credited Bright Line’s surveillance training with helping him make his first fugitive arrest:“I set up exactly the way Kyle taught me during my internship. After a few hours, sure enough—the fugitive walked right out. That training stuck with me.”Jordan’s journey—from student to intern to officer—is a shining example of the career pathways Bright Line aims to foster. His success underscores the agency’s commitment to mentoring the next generation of public servants and investigative professionals.As Pointer Athletics continues its tradition of excellence on and off the court, Bright Line Investigations is proud to continue supporting its student-athletes, academic institutions, and the broader community for the 2025–2026 season.About Bright Line InvestigationsBright Line Investigations LLC is a multi-state licensed investigative agency founded in 2014 by Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan. The firm provides comprehensive investigative and consulting services to law firms, insurance carriers, corporations, and private clients throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan. Core services include surveillance, insurance fraud investigations, criminal and civil case support, litigation consulting, and threat and vulnerability assessments. Bright Line also delivers state-certified training programs for private detectives and protective agents and offers accredited internship and apprenticeship opportunities through partnerships with universities. First launched in collaboration with UWSP, the program is now expanding nationally through Corrigan’s leadership on the NCISS Board of Directors—advancing investigative education and professional standards across the U.S.

Bright Line Investigations LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.