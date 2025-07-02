TruCentive Launches Multi-Account Management for Advertising and Marketing Agencies

New Tools Simplify Client Oversight, Fund Transfers, and Tracking

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruCentive, the leading platform for delivering flexible digital incentives, today announced the launch of Multi-Account Management, a powerful new feature built for advertising, marketing, and research agencies that manage multiple client programs. This enhancement allows agency users to seamlessly switch between client accounts using a single login, simplifying oversight, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing client service.

Multi-Account Management includes several key capabilities:

• Client Account Switching – Users can easily switch between client accounts without needing to log out or manage multiple credentials.

• Master Account Fund Control – Agencies can transfer funds from a central master account to individual client accounts, simplifying financial workflows.

• Inter-Account Transfers – Administrators can move funds between client accounts to rebalance budgets and allocate resources in real time.

• Roll-Up Reporting – View consolidated project status, analytics and budget usage across all client accounts.

• Unified User Management – Administrators can manage user permissions across accounts from a centralized dashboard.

“We’ve always focused on making incentive delivery simple, flexible, and powerful,” said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive. “With the launch of Multi-Account Management, agencies can now operate across their portfolio of clients with less friction, greater transparency, and total control.”

The feature is already getting positive feedback from early users.

“TruCentive’s Multi-Account Management dramatically streamlines how we manage clients and budgets,” said Bob Williams, Director at Ascero Research.

“We love how TruCentive enables us to run programs where recipients can choose from branded items, SWAG, eGift cards, and payments—all from a single, unified platform. It’s a game changer for both client satisfaction and operational efficiency.”

This release is part of TruCentive’s ongoing commitment to supporting the evolving needs of agencies, enterprises, and research organizations who require secure, scalable, and intuitive platforms for engaging audiences worldwide.

To learn more about Multi-Account Management or request access, visit: https://trucentive.com



About TruCentive

TruCentive helps organizations engage employees, partners, customers, and research participants through personalized, impactful campaigns. By combining the delivery of branded merchandise, gift cards, SWAG, and direct payments, TruCentive strengthens relationships and increases program effectiveness. TruCentive’s Incentive Automation Platform provides users with access to over 100,000+ merchandise options, 10,000+ global gift cards, 85,000+ local merchants, SWAG, and flexible payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Deposit-to-Debit Card, PayPal, and Venmo. With seamless integration into top marketing, sales, and HR platforms, TruCentive powers initiatives across HR, demand generation, ABM, customer appreciation, and research and clinical trial compensation, ensuring engagement that resonates at every level.

