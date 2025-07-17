TruCentive Simplifies Global Recognition and Incentive Delivery with Seamless Cross-Border Capabilities

TruCentive now makes it easier than ever to run a single, unified program for employees, customers, and research participants—no matter where they are.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruCentive, a leader in digital incentive delivery, is redefining how organizations recognize and engage recipients around the world. With support for 175 countries, recipient location awareness, and MultiSelect capabilities, TruCentive now makes it easier than ever to run a single, unified program for employees, customers, and research participants—no matter where they are.

These features work together to eliminate the need for region-specific campaigns. Built-in location awareness ensures that recipients see locally relevant options. At the same time, MultiSelect functionality empowers them to combine multiple choices, utilizing the full value of their reward, especially in regions where fixed-value cards are common.

Recipients can also choose an alternate location when traveling or working abroad, adding flexibility and ease to the experience.

“International programs don’t have to be complicated,” said Lori Laub, CEO at TruCentive. “By combining expansive international coverage with intelligent localization, we’re helping organizations deliver incentives that are personal, relevant, and rewarding—every time.”

For program managers, these enhancements streamline operations by removing the need to segment audiences by region. A single incentive campaign can now reach everyone, everywhere, with a consistent, engaging experience.

“Global engagement shouldn’t come with global complications,” said Samantha Leighton, Director of Global Engagement Strategy at Delta. “With TruCentive’s platform handling the logistics—currency, and local gift card availability—we’re able to focus on delivering rewards that are timely, meaningful, and on brand.”

About TruCentive

TruCentive helps organizations engage employees, partners, customers, and research participants through personalized, impactful campaigns. By combining the delivery of branded merchandise, gift cards, SWAG, and direct payments, TruCentive strengthens relationships and increases program effectiveness. TruCentive’s Incentive Automation Platform provides users with access to over 100,000 merchandise options, 10,000+ global gift cards, 85,000+ local merchants, and flexible payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Deposit-to-Debit Card, PayPal, and Venmo. With seamless integration into top marketing, sales, and HR platforms, TruCentive powers initiatives across HR, demand generation, ABM, customer appreciation, and research and clinical trial compensation, ensuring engagement that resonates at every level.

