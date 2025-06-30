Luxurious Westcliffe Community Offers Stunning Lease Listing for $12,000 a Month

Interior Space, high ceilings with open warmth into panoramic views of the backyard

Luxury lease in Westcliffe, Porter Ranch—5BD/6BA with high ceilings, chef’s kitchen, and panoramic views near top schools, dining, and city access.

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly sought-after Westcliffe community is proud to announce a new lease listing for a stunning 5 bed, 6 bath home. This gated and guarded community boasts an airy, open floor plan with high ceilings and top-of-the-line appliances, making it the perfect place to call home. With breathtaking panoramic views of both day and night, this property is a dream come true for those seeking luxury living.

The spacious kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring high-end appliances including 6 burners, 3 ovens, a subzero fridge, and a deep walk-in pantry. Floor-to-ceiling cabinets provide ample storage space, while the homey kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining and living areas, making it the perfect space for entertaining guests. The clean and move-in ready home is ideal for those looking for a hassle-free living experience.

One of the most impressive features of this property is the amazing panoramic views it offers. Whether it's the stunning sunset views or the breathtaking day and night views, this home is sure to leave you in awe. Each of the 5 bedrooms is en-suite, providing ultimate privacy and comfort for all residents. With high ceilings and an open floor plan, this home is perfect for those who appreciate spacious and luxurious living.

This lease listing in the Westcliffe community is a rare opportunity to experience the best of luxury living. With its high-end appliances, airy floor plan, and stunning views, this property is sure to be in high demand. Interested parties are encouraged to act fast and contact the listing agent for more information. Don't miss your chance to live in this prestigious community and experience the ultimate in luxury living.

Located conveniently in the most desirable award winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School, Just a few minutes away from the very exclusive notorious Sierra Canyons School. **Easy freeway access ** Shopping, Groceries, Movies, Fine Dining Restaurant and so much more! less than 3 minutes from the Vineyards Porter Ranch. Westcliffe ranks among the most affluent and desirable gated communities in the Los Angeles. Accessible to DTLA, Westlake Village, Glendale, Sherman Oaks/ Encino, Calabasas, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, Santa Monica, Century City, El Segundo, Venice, and Hollywood. Now is your chance to experience this Farmhouse Haven, www.20434ALBION.com

20434 W Albion Way.

