Spruce Circle Lease Opportunity Shines in Porter Ranch as the Heartbeat of Community Living

Spruce Circle isn't just an address—it's a lifestyle. This rare lease invites you to join the most connected and kid-friendly street in Porter Ranch.

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A four-bedroom, three-bathroom home located at 20802 Spruce Circle is now available for lease at $7,500 per month. Situated in The Canyons at Porter Ranch, this residence presents an opportunity to live on a street recognized for its strong sense of community and neighborhood engagement.

Spruce Circle is known among local residents for its active street life and social atmosphere. Many families with children live on the block, and neighbors often gather in front yards and open garages, creating an environment that fosters familiarity and connection.

“Other residents admire it, and nearby communities talk about it,” said the listing agent. “There’s nothing quite like Spruce Circle—it’s the street everyone wishes they lived on.”

The home features a flexible floor plan that includes an upgraded interior, a large upstairs loft, a spacious primary suite, and a downstairs guest room with a full bathroom. The kitchen is designed with an open-concept layout and flows into a covered California room that supports indoor-outdoor living.

While the home offers modern amenities and thoughtful design, its location within a socially engaged and family-oriented community is a key distinction. In contrast to many contemporary neighborhoods, Spruce Circle continues to reflect a model of communal living where residents know and support one another.

For those seeking a home in a setting that emphasizes neighborhood connection, this property provides an opportunity to experience a lifestyle that values community interaction.

