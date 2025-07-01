Healio Unveils OncoIntel, an AI-integrated Learning Tool for Oncology HCPs

THOROFARE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healio , the trusted resource for healthcare professionals (HCPs), proudly introduces OncoIntel, a new tool designed specifically for oncology HCPs that is set to launch this fall. OncoIntel brings together expert insights and artificial intelligence to help physicians put data into practice.Developed in partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer research and treatment institutions, OncoIntel delivers real-time access to critical developments, trending news and video commentary from leading voices in oncology. Launching with a focus on cancer care, this cutting-edge solution will be expanded to additional medical conditions in 2026, broadening its impact across the clinical spectrum.“Oncology HCPs face increasing challenges in keeping pace with the latest cancer research, treatment guidelines, and innovations. We are thrilled to offer OncoIntel as a game-changing tool,” said Anthony Manson, Chief Digital Officer of Healio. “With expert-driven content and analysis, OncoIntel delivers trusted information that clinicians can act on and advertisers can confidently invest in. With the addition of the Smart Guidance AI assistant, clinicians can access and digest large volumes of specialized oncology data in seconds. OncoIntel supports better patient care for the physician and provides a highly engaged target audience for pharma advertisers.”OncoIntel will provide clinicians with topic-specific data and summaries; curated videos from top cancer centers; breaking news and conference coverage; and rapid answers to clinical questions via Smart Guidance, Healio’s new proprietary artificial intelligence-generative assistant.“Smart Guidance will utilize daily breaking news, in-depth Healio coverage and Clinical Guidance, top-line data from industry, open clinical trials and published peer-reviewed studies to become a point of practice for our physicians. There is no other gen AI tool in healthcare that will have this unique combination of content or that will be updated as regularly,” Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, Chief Content Officer for Healio, said. “To ensure Smart Guidance is as useful to our users as possible while maintaining the highest level of accuracy, we are working with clinicians who have a passion for AI and are experts in their field to test our responses, thus training the system to deliver the best results.”OncoIntel stands out with the following key features:Expert Analysis: OncoIntel features regularly updated content from key opinion leaders and top institutions, covering newly published or presented oncology data. These key insights assist busy oncologists by synthesizing the latest news and developments, putting them into practical perspective.Premier Partnerships: In collaboration with Healio, leading cancer institutions provide expert opinion and inside access to ongoing oncology research and clinical studies.Curated Content: Handpicked by Healio editors, this essential content highlights must-know developments from both within and beyond Healio, ensuring oncologists stay informed on important topics.AI Technology: The Smart Guidance AI assistant streamlines literature searches across verified sources, provides real-time responses to clinical questions and identifies high-interest research findings from esteemed studies. Updated daily, Smart Guidance provides clinicians with reliable answers and references to improve their practice.“Clinicians are increasingly turning to tools like OncoIntel for education and decision support,” said Christine Martynick, Senior Vice President, Advertising Solutions & Agency Partnerships at Healio Strategic Solutions . “This shift creates a pivotal opportunity for pharma brands to connect with HCPs in a meaningful way. OncoIntel offers exclusive, daily access to Healio’s cancer care audience through high-impact advertising options—including 100% share-of-voice banner ads with video integration, placements during Smart Guidance answer generation, and guaranteed engagements with key target lists.”OncoIntel is scheduled to launch this fall. To learn more about OncoIntel’s capabilities and advertising opportunities, contact Christine Martynick at cmartynick@healiohss.com.###About Healio Strategic SolutionsHealio Strategic Solutions (HSS) helps life sciences marketers reach healthcare professionals (HCPs) through our one-to-one relationship with the 3M+ HCPs on Healio’s platform. From educational activities to creative advertisements and advanced performance data, our clients’ content reaches broad and targeted audiences on the channels they use the most. For more information, visit HealioStrategicSolutions.com.About HealioHealio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio’s core News, CME, Clinical Guidance and Community channels deliver practical information and education across 21+ specialties. For more information, visit Healio.com.

