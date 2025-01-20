Healio and Mathematica Partner to Launch New Pricing Transparency Tool: Healio PRICE Compass

Healio and Mathematica introduce new price transparency tool for ophthalmologists.

THOROFARE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healio and Mathematica are proud to announce the launch of Healio PRICE Compass , a Payer Rate Insights Comparison Engine, developed by Mathematica. Offered by Healio to the ophthalmology community, this innovative pricing transparency tool allows physicians to see the contracted rates for all payers within their market, providing the leverage they need to negotiate the best reimbursement rates.“Physician practices historically have been hamstrung in negotiations because they have incomplete and unreliable data to back up their assertions that the plans and payers are under-paying them,” explained Andrew Hurwitz, Mathematica’s Executive Director for Healthcare & Life Sciences. “PRICE Compass levels that playing field and gives practices the data and insights they need to negotiate from a position of strength.”As federally mandated, group health plans and health insurance issuers disclose their pricing to the public. This includes in-network provider negotiated rates, historical out-of-network allowed amounts, and drug pricing information. However, the volume and complexity of these data sets is well beyond the capacity and expertise of most physician practices.For practices looking to benefit from this information, and work with a trusted data solutions partner, PRICE Compass harnesses those data sets into powerful analytics that provide actionable insights via an easy-to-use interface.Practices using PRICE Compass will be able to:• Improve their negotiating position with health plans and payers• Make strategic financial decisions• Reduce wasted time and money in contract negotiations• Gain a competitive advantage in their market• Evaluate new markets for practice expansionHealio’s partnership with Mathematica aligns with the organization’s commitment to develop and provide access to trusted products and data expertise that supports the ever-changing needs of healthcare professionals.“We are thrilled to be working with Mathematica on this endeavor,” said Matthew Holland, Healio’s Chief Operating Officer. “Built on their decades of analytical expertise, this tool will provide our audience with the advantage they need to navigate complex negotiations, so they can stay competitive and ultimately improve affordability for their patients.”Access to PRICE Compass is currently available to ophthalmologists as a subscription service.For more information, visit Healio.com/PRICECompass.###About HealioHealio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio’s core News, CME, Clinical Guidance and Community channels deliver practical information and education across 21+ specialties. For more information, visit Healio.com.About MathematicaMathematica is a research and data analytics consultancy driven by a mission to improve well-being for people and communities. We innovate at the intersection of data science, social science, and technology to translate big questions into deep insights. Collaborating closely with decision makers and changemakers, we’re reimaging the way the world collects, analyzes, and applies data to solve urgent challenges. For more information, visit Mathematica.org.

