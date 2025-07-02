Great American Media Announces 'An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood,' Streaming Exclusively on Great American Pure Flix

Great American Media Announces ‘An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood’

Pure Flix PREMIUM™ Hosts 'Exclusive Conversations' Episode with Lee Greenwood, Thursday, July 3rd

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Media announces "An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood " to stream exclusively on Great American Pure Flix beginning Thursday, July 3rd. This marks the first time the special will be available to stream. Recorded in Huntsville, Alabama, the special includes guests Michael W. Smith + The Issacs, Gavin DeGraw, The Oak Ridge Boys, Scott Stapp, Big & Rich, and more.For subscribers who want to go behind the scenes with Lee Greenwood, Great American Pure Flix is hosting an "Exclusive Conversation," hosted by Bill Abbott for the platform’s PREMIUM subscribers, also on July 3rd. Pure Flix is the nation’s leading faith and family content streamer."Lee Greenwood is a quintessential part of celebrating our beloved nation’s birthday. Lee’s anthem 'God Bless the U.S.A.' has united generations of Americans, and there is no better way to honor the spirit of July 4 than with the voice behind the anthem who continues to inspire pride in our country and gratitude for our freedoms," said Great American Media CEO and President Bill Abbott. "As America 250 approaches, families are craving the traditions and faith that anchor us – Judeo-Christian values of love, unity, and service. These roots shape the kinds of entertainment we make at Great American, calling for conversations that celebrate our shared heritage and uplift the human spirit."To subscribe to Pure Flix, go to pureflix.com/leegreenwood.Video: "An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood".About Great American Media:Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands, including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.About Lee Greenwood:Throughout his expansive career, international country music icon Lee Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on "I.O.U." in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious award nominations. His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits, and 38 singles, including timeless classics such as "It Turns Me Inside Out," "Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands," "She’s Lyin'," "I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You're the Rose," "Dixie Road," "Somebody’s Gonna Love You," "Going Going Gone," and "You Got A Good Love Comin'."His iconic hit "God Bless the U.S.A." remains a hallmark of patriotism, charting in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001, and 2003) – the only song in any genre to do so. It also reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after 9/11.Greenwood continued his impressive career with significant milestones, including a Billboard No. 1 rock song (2024), the prestigious double-platinum certification for "God Bless the U.S.A.," and a recognition of his enduring impact through an "All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood" in Huntsville, Alabama. This star-studded tribute featured performances by some of music's biggest names and celebrated Greenwood’s incredible contributions to music and patriotism.In August 2024, Greenwood was honored on the Grand Ole Opry stage by Helping A Hero for his decades-long support of veterans and active-duty service members. Known for his unwavering patriotism and commitment to the U.S. military, Greenwood has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s National Patriot’s Award and has entertained troops on more than 30 USO Tours.For more information, visit LeeGreenwood.com.About Eden Gordon Media:Eden Gordon Media, LLC, is a respected public relations business that exists at the powerful intersection of national media and patriotism. With her extensive experience in national politics and broadcasting, Eden effectively elevates clients’ profiles on both national and international stages.Throughout her diverse career, Eden has gained invaluable insights from the Halls of Congress and various Presidential administrations, allowing her to establish strategic partnerships that enhance her clients’ public presence.As the radio show host on WMAL in the heart of our nation’s capital, her expertise in strategic communications and public relations shapes every narrative she delivers, featuring interviews with influential leaders and curating relevant content that sparks meaningful discussions on national and family values.As a proud veteran spouse, Eden Gordon Media is devoted to championing pro-American clients, placing a strong emphasis on the principles of faith, country, and family.

