Four New Members Join Board of Directors of Children's Mercy

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Mercy, a nationally recognized pediatric health system and a pioneer in genomic medicine, proudly announces the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors.These accomplished leaders bring diverse expertise across science, business and community engagement, further strengthening the organization’s mission to transform the health and well-being of all children.Their unparalleled expertise and innovative perspectives reinforce Children’s Mercy’s unwavering commitment to groundbreaking research and improving patient care through cutting-edge discoveries.The new members include:Alejandro Sanchez Alvarado, BS, PhD, is a pioneering molecular biologist renowned for transforming the study of regeneration. He helped establish planarians as a powerful research organism, enabling the identification and functional analysis of genes crucial to regeneration. Sánchez Alvarado’s research has expanded to other regenerative models aiming to bridge insights from invertebrates to vertebrates and inform regenerative medicine. His scientific leadership includes serving as President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, Investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and holding prominent roles on scientific boards and advisory committees. Recognized with major honors—including the Vilcek Prize in Biomedical Science, election to the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and fellowships in leading scientific societies—his work has fundamentally advanced our understanding of regeneration and its potential applications in human health. Sánchez Alvarado speaks at conferences and seminars worldwide and serves on multiple local, regional, and national boards, including the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, Linda Hall Library and KCUR in Kansas City.Sean L. Hart, BS, MA, MBA, is Senior Advisor, Asia Pacific Business Solutions at Precision for Medicine where he works to expand the global team in state-of-the-art oncology and rare disease research. Before Precision for Medicine, he was Chief Business Officer, Managing Director of North America & Europe Operations at George Clinical, a global scientifically driven clinical research organization. His extensive and distinguished research background has significantly contributed to the advancement of clinical and scientific knowledge. While at George Clinical, he oversaw the creation and implementation of innovative clinical technologies, processes, and statistical methodologies. His leadership in developing and directing business development planning and execution was pivotal in driving the organization’s growth. Hart’s role in establishing core operational and scientific units within each business unit at George Clinical ensured the integration of cutting-edge research practices across the company. His commitment to excellence was further demonstrated by his involvement in the Executive Leadership team. Hart is a graduate of the University of Kansas where he received a B.S. in Biochemistry. He later earned a Master of Arts in Marketing and a Master of Business Administration from Webster University in Kansas City. His first job was working in an operating room at Children’s Mercy.Mark Jorgenson, BA, MBA, is a retired financial services executive who continues to be active in various commercial and civic organizations. Prior to retirement, he served as Executive Vice President and Head of Community Banking for U.S. Bank. Jorgenson was responsible for leading the bank’s 1,150+ branch offices and 8,500+ employees located in communities throughout U.S. Bank’s 24-state footprint. He had been employed by U.S. Bank and its predecessor banks in the Kansas City market since June 1981. Jorgenson is on several boards including The Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, Hall Family Foundation, Hunt Midwest Enterprises, and the Police Foundation Board of KC. He received his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. He is also a member of the inaugural class of the Ewing M. Kauffman Distinguished Eagle Scout Award for notable contributions to the Kansas City community.Laura McConnell, BA, is Chairman and CEO of Labconco where she leads the strategic vision and day to day operations, providing oversight of the business and working directly with the executive team. Labconco is in the biotechnology research industry and manufactures laboratory equipment while offering international sales, product service, and support. She first joined its Board of Directors in 2016 and assumed the role of Vice Chairman in 2019 before becoming Chairman and CEO in July 2020. Laura has also served as the Head of Contracting and Procurement for The Stowers Institute for Medical Research. Prior to Labconco, McConnell spent five years with E&I Cooperative as the Vice President of Research and Academic Healthcare and more than 15 years with VWR International, holding various sales and managerial positions. She is a graduate of Denison University where she received a B.A. with a double major in Biology and Dance.“As a national leader in pediatric research, science and clinical care, we are honored to welcome these distinguished new board members,” said Alejandro Quiroga, MD, MBA, CEO & President of Children’s Mercy. “Each individual brings deep expertise and a shared commitment to our mission of transforming the potential of all children—one child at a time. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate innovation, expand access, and deliver world-class pediatric care powered by groundbreaking research.”Children’s Mercy would also like to thank Bill Krueger for serving on the Board of Directors for the past 10 years. He held several positions during his tenure including Chair of the Board.“As we reflect on the past decade, we are grateful for Bill’s extraordinary service and commitment to Children’s Mercy,” said Diane Gallagher, Children’s Mercy, Board Chair. “We express our heartfelt appreciation to him as we continue to build on the foundation he helped establish.”About Children’s Mercy Kansas CityFounded in 1897, Children’s Mercy is a leading independent children’s health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, educating caregivers and breakthrough innovation to create a world of well-being for all children. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas, and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children’s Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through the age of 21. U.S. News & World Report has repeatedly ranked Children’s Mercy as one of “America's Best Children's Hospitals.”

