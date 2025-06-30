Children’s Mercy Transplant Center Enters Exciting New Chapter, Welcoming Transplant Surgeon Dr. Clark Andrew Bonham

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Mercy is proud to announce Clark Andrew Bonham, MD, as the new Director of the Division of Transplant Surgery and Director of the Transplant Research Program at its Brendan Tripp Elam Transplant Center.Dr. Bonham, a native of Oklahoma, returns to the Midwest after an illustrious 22-year tenure at Stanford Hospital and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. At Stanford, he worked with one of the busiest pediatric transplant teams in the country and led multi-disciplinary transplant teams, managed complex organ transplant programs, and directed the Live Donor Liver Transplant and Intestinal Transplant programs.“Dr. Bonham’s arrival is significant not just for our hospital, but for every child and family we serve. His vision for the transplant program is rooted in urgency, equity, and excellence – and it will expand access to life-saving care across our region,” said Doug Rivard, DO, Executive Vice President and Physician-in-Chief, Children’s Mercy. “This is what leadership looks like; the right person, at the right time, for the right reasons – and with the power to change lives.”Dr. Bonham’s extensive experience in complex transplant care includes leading one of the largest programs in combined organ transplants, such as heart / liver, lung / liver and multi-visceral transplants.His achievements at Stanford include:Increasing liver transplant volume by 30% while maintaining excellent outcomes.Leading successful United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) certification processes.Implementing new protocols that reduced the length of stay for patients.Developing strategic partnerships to expand the patient referral network.Performing the first laparoscopic live donor hepatectomy on the West Coast.Achieving unprecedented outcomes in intestinal transplants with no losses to rejection since 2014.“We cannot be more excited for Dr. Bonham to lead the surgical program for the Brendan Tripp Elam Transplant Center,” said Shawn St. Peter, MD, Senior Vice President & Surgeon-in-Chief, Children’s Mercy. “Throughout his career he has been a pioneer in the field of transplant surgery, as well as a respected leader, teacher and mentor.”The Brendan Tripp Elam Transplant Center at Children’s Mercy has a rich history of providing exceptional transplant care to pediatric patients. Established with a mission to offer life-saving organ transplants to children in need, the Center has grown to become a leader in pediatric heart, kidney, and liver transplant surgery.Dr. Bonham shared his excitement about joining Children’s Mercy: “I look forward to joining the team at Children’s Mercy to build on the accomplishments of the abdominal transplant program. Leadership at Children’s Mercy has an ambitious vision to create an unprecedented center of excellence to offer complex transplant care to all children, serving as a magnet for care available nowhere else. I look forward to playing a part in reaching new heights at Children’s Mercy.”About Children’s Mercy Kansas CityFounded in 1897, Children’s Mercy is a leading independent children’s health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, educating caregivers and breakthrough innovation to create a world of well-being for all children. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas, and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children’s Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through the age of 21. U.S. News & World Report has repeatedly ranked Children’s Mercy as one of “America's Best Children's Hospitals.” Children's Mercy is also one of only two pediatric hospitals in the U.S. to achieve Magnet nursing designation six consecutive times for excellence in nursing. More than 800 pediatric specialists, researchers and faculty are actively involved in clinical care, pediatric research and education of the next generation of pediatric specialists. Thanks to generous philanthropic and volunteer support, Children’s Mercy provides hope, comfort and the prospect of brighter tomorrows to every child who passes through its doors. Visit Children’s Mercy and the Children’s Mercy Research Institute to learn more, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Bluesky and YouTube for the latest news and videos.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.