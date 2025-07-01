Tommy Swanhaus releases Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, and Influence Worldwide — Bestseller Within 24 Hours

New Bestseller - Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, and Influence

With case studies from Michael Jordan, Caitlin Clark, Rihanna, Tiger Woods, and others, demonstrating how branding, purpose, and execution can launch anyone.

This book isn’t just strategy—it’s my story, my legacy, and a call to action for anyone ready to own their voice and amplify their future.” — Tommy Swanhaus

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global entrepreneur, top influencer, and 22-time bestselling author Tommy Swanhaus has officially launched the hardcover, paperback, and Kindle editions of his game-changing new book, Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, and Influence — the highly anticipated follow-up to his record-breaking bestseller, Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company.Released on June 24, 2025, the hardcover edition surged to #1 in Amazon’s Advertising category in under 24 hours, a testament to Swanhaus’ worldwide influence and his audience’s hunger for authentic, actionable branding strategies.In this latest release, Swanhaus blends personal storytelling, modern business tactics, and digital-first strategy to unveil the exact roadmap he followed — from entrepreneur to international brand icon and one of the most recognized digital marketers on the planet.Packed with real-world insights and case studies on icons like Michael Jordan, Caitlin Clark, Rihanna, and Tiger Woods, the book shows how clear messaging, purpose, and relentless execution can elevate anyone—from aspiring creator to elite-level entrepreneur.“This book isn’t just strategy—it’s my story, my legacy, and a call to action for anyone ready to own their voice and amplify their future,” says Swanhaus, who has been invited to contribute at the United Nations on global issues including education and HIV awareness—using media, technology, and branding as tools for global change.A Duke University graduate with an AI certification from Harvard Business School Online, Swanhaus has led branding campaigns for billion-dollar brands, built successful startups, and cultivated a global audience across platforms. His previous bestseller reached over 7.5 million readers and drove tens of millions in audiobook revenue.With Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, and Influence, he delivers a high-impact playbook for entrepreneurs, influencers, marketers, and ambitious professionals who want to rise above the noise, build lasting authority, and thrive in today’s AI-powered attention economy.The book is available now on Amazon.com and AmplifySeries.com , where readers can also purchase signed copies and exclusive inspirational T-shirts from the Amplify Collection.About the Author:Tommy Swanhaus: Marketing Maverick & Brand AlchemistMeet Tommy Swanhaus—a globally celebrated leader in digital marketing, branding wizardry, and multi-platform media production. With a knack for driving growth, innovation, and jaw-dropping consumer engagement, Tommy’s track record speaks volumes. From steering Fortune 500 powerhouses to skyrocketing fintech startups and billion-dollar brands, he’s the secret sauce behind campaigns that don’t just break records—they set them.The Power Player Behind the Success As the Chief Consultant and Founder of Tommy Swanhaus Co., Tommy turns strategic planning and digital transformation into pure gold. An equity owner and brand ambassador for GLOW Beverages and Lanistar, he’s proven himself a master at building brands that shine on the global stage. With celebrity collaborations like Kylie Jenner and Kevin De Bruyne, his influencer marketing and content strategies have taken brand visibility—and success—to dazzling heights.Highlights That Turn Heads:- From $150M to $1B: Catapulted a fintech startup’s valuation through a campaign so effective it hit #1 on the Apple Store Finance charts (UK) and secured 1M app signups in just one month.- Instagram Genius: Boosted a credit union’s Instagram following by 107,592% in just 1.5 years, establishing it as a social media juggernaut in finance.- Record Breaker Extraordinaire: Produced 8,000 TV commercials in one year, earning a Guinness World Record while flexing his producer and copywriting muscles.- Multi-Million Dollar Influencer Magic: Orchestrated campaigns that increased brand valuations by a jaw-dropping 566%.

