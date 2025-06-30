13 Medicaid Providers Facing Fraud Charges

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In indictments filed this month by the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, 13 Medicaid providers are accused of defrauding the government health-care program for the needy.



Twelve home-health aides and one behavioral-health specialist allegedly billed Medicaid for a combined $189,332 in services they did not provide, resulting in felony charges of Medicaid fraud and theft. The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, an arm of Yost’s office, investigated the cases and secured the indictments in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.



“Billing for made-up services checks every box for fraud, waste and abuse,” Yost said. “Medicaid fraud steals from the vulnerable and from the taxpayers who fund the program – and we don’t tolerate that in Ohio.”



Yost announced the indictments as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown. The strategically coordinated law enforcement action led to criminal charges against 324 defendants nationwide for their alleged participation in health-care fraud and illegal drug-diversion schemes that allegedly involved the submission of $14.6 billion in false billings and 15.6 million pills of illegally diverted controlled substances.



The defendants named in the national takedown are accused of defrauding programs entrusted with the care of the elderly and disabled to line their own pockets. In connection with the takedown, authorities seized $245 million in cash, luxury vehicles and other assets.



Among those indicted on state charges in Ohio:

Donna Deaver , 63, of Cleveland, is charged with Medicaid fraud, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly billed for services while the service recipient was in Jamaica for six months, prompting a $64,316 loss for Medicaid. Evidence shows that Deaver submitted the claims using the names of two family members, who were also Medicaid providers, telling them that the extra income came from a pandemic incentive program.



Ohio’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, which operates within the Health Care Fraud Section, collaborates with federal, state and local partners to root out Medicaid fraud and protect vulnerable adults from harm. The unit investigates and prosecutes health-care providers who defraud the state Medicaid program and enforces the state’s Patient Abuse and Neglect Law.Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.The Ohio Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $15,343,488 for federal fiscal year 2025. The remaining 25% – totaling $5,114,493 for FY 2025 – is funded by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

