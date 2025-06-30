Wyoming honors U.S. Army’s 250th birthday with proclamation and tradition



By Staff Sgt. Kristina Kranz, 197th Public Affairs Detachment

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Service members, veterans, and civilians gathered at Joint Force

Headquarters in Cheyenne on June 12 to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States

Army, a historic milestone honoring a legacy of service that began in 1775. The ceremony

featured remarks, tributes, and time-honored traditions, including a proclamation signing by

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and a ceremonial cake cutting by the Wyoming Army National

Guard’s oldest and youngest Soldiers present.

Gordon officially declared June 14, the Army’s founding date, as “U.S. Army Day” in Wyoming,

recognizing the Army’s role in safeguarding the nation and Wyoming’s deep-rooted military

heritage. In his proclamation, Gordon acknowledged the Army's 250 years of selfless service and traced Wyoming’s contributions back to the formation of militia units in the 19th century, culminating in the modern-day Wyoming Army National Guard.

“In the words of General George S. Patton, ‘Wars may be fought with weapons, but they are

won by men and women’,” said Gordon. “God bless the United States. God bless our Army. Ride for the brand. That is the condition.”

The event was led by Master of Ceremonies Maj. Eric Jacobs, who highlighted the Army’s

historical significance and mission: “This We'll Defend.” Distinguished guests included Brig.

Gen. Toby Alkire, deputy adjutant general; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Derek Fisbeck, command

chief warrant officer; and Command Sgt. Maj. Thad Ehde, command senior enlisted leader.

A commemorative video set the tone for the celebration, reflecting on the Army’s evolution, from

its beginnings in the Revolutionary War to its role in today's complex global landscape.

“TheArmy is more than a force, it’s a family,” said Jacobs. “Our strength lies not in our weapons, butin our people.”



The ceremony concluded with the traditional cake-cutting ceremony, with the oldest and

youngest Soldier, symbolizing the Army’s continuity and future. This year’s honor went to Sgt.

1st Class Eric Cothren and Pvt. 1st Class Hayden Pindell. The gesture symbolizes the

continuity of service from one generation to the next.