OSCE Mission to Montenegro's support for youth entrepreneurship

On 24 June, the OSCE Mission to Montenegro partnered with the Union of Young Entrepreneurs of Montenegro to host a local networking event that connected aspiring young entrepreneurs with municipality representatives from Podgorica.

The event provided an opportunity for members of the youth entrepreneurial club from Podgorica, established in 2024 with the Mission’s support, to present their initiative to representatives of the Capital City and seek support for its implementation.

The resulting initiative proposes the launch of an annual event titled "Podgorica Investors' Nights", envisioned as a dynamic networking platform that links young entrepreneurs with domestic, foreign, and diaspora investors. Supported by the Capital City, the event would give young innovators an opportunity to present their business ideas, products, and services. In addition, the city would offer mentoring and educational support through training sessions focused on business development, investment planning, pitching skills, and simulated pitch meetings with investors.

Opening the event, Uroš Bulatović, President of the Union of Young Entrepreneurs, emphasized the organization’s goal to empower young people, facilitate collaboration with key institutions, and amplify youth voices in policy development. “Every youth-led initiative sends a strong message that young people are ready to take responsibility and actively shape a more supportive entrepreneurial environment — with the help of institutions, partners like the OSCE Mission, and the broader community,” Bulatović stated.

Representatives of the Capital City welcomed the proposal, highlighting its alignment with Podgorica’s strategic priorities and expressing readiness to explore future partnership opportunities to bring the initiative to life.

Since early 2024, the OSCE Mission has supported the Union in establishing youth entrepreneurial clubs in the municipalities of Podgorica, Nikšić, Bijelo Polje, and Tivat. Each club has its own coordinator and benefits from guidance provided by a local expert, who has developed a customized growth methodology and continues to mentor members in designing advocacy initiatives, such as the one presented during the 24 June event.

Looking ahead, the Mission will continue supporting the Union in promoting inclusive and gender-balanced youth entrepreneurship, including through the weekly newsletter “Your Business.” Launched in 2024, this digital resource offers young entrepreneurs across Montenegro valuable tools, news, and opportunities designed to help them launch, grow, and sustain their businesses.