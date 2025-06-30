Submit Release
Yokohama, the host city of TICAD9 – Mayor Yamanaka’s interview published in African business magazine 'African Business'

Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka headshot in Yokohama

Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka's interview with African Business magazine

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) approaching in August 2025, Mayor Yamanaka of Yokohama, the host city of the conference, was interviewed by “African Business”, a magazine specializing in African business.

TICAD9 marks the fourth time that Yokohama has served as the host city for TICAD. The city is also focusing on promoting its green initiatives internationally, and the mayor's interview touched on these initiatives as well as Yokohama's advantages in the economic field.

The Mayor's interview appears in the May 2025 issue (No. 523) of “African Business” and is also available on the “African Business” website.

https://african.business/2025/06/long-reads/ticad-9-host-yokohama-strengthens-africa-ties

