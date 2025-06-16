STYLE100 - One hundred ways of sustainable living, made in Yokohama to be shared with the world

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yokohama City has embarked on a bold initiative to build a sustainable and attractive new society through green innovation. In collaboration with citizens, businesses, and organizations, the city is advancing a wide range of environmental policies, including decarbonization, biodiversity conservation, and resource circulation.To further expand these efforts, Yokohama has launched a new project titled “ STYLE100 .” The initiative aims to introduce and celebrate the people and activities in Yokohama that are shaping an Eco-friendly future. By sharing these stories, the city hopes to inspire greater participation and support from the community, working together to realize a new green society.As a platform for discovering and promoting future-oriented initiatives, STYLE100 will spotlight 100 unique “styles” of sustainable living by the time GREEN×EXPO 2027 opens. Through this campaign, Yokohama seeks to generate new actions that contribute to a greener lifestyle and a more sustainable world.In addition, to showcase the strength of Yokohama’s civic engagement to a global audience, the city has begun distributing videos with English subtitles that highlight these local efforts.You can watch the video introducing these activities here:Detailed video on SDGs Locker project:City of Yokohama Global OfficesSTYLE100 (only in Japanese)Department in charge：Strategic Planning Division Zero Carbon and GREEN×EXPO Promotion Bureau, City of Yokohama, Japan

STYLE100 - Food Loss Reduction Vending Machines

