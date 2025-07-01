Little Rock Convention Center and Visitors Bureau Transforms Procurement with Vroozi, Slashes AP Processing Time by 50%

Little Rock Convention Center & Visitors Bureau Slashes AP Processing Time by 50%

Tourism organization boosts efficiency, visibility, and vendor relationships with full procure-to-pay automation

Our large national suppliers actually prefer working through Vroozi's platform. It's also made it much easier to bring new suppliers onboard when we need specific materials for events.” — Chris Phillips, CFO, Little Rock Convention Center and Visitors Bureau

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and accounts payable automation solutions, today announced that the Little Rock Convention Center and Visitors Bureau has overhauled its purchasing and AP operations using Vroozi’s procure-to-pay platform—cutting AP processing time by 50%, accelerating procurement cycles, and gaining complete spend visibility across departments.The Little Rock Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, which promotes tourism and manages convention facilities in Arkansas' capital city, previously struggled with paper-based processes that created interdepartmental friction and operational inefficiencies."We had a completely paper-based environment with purchase orders and invoices getting lost," said Chris Phillips, CFO at Little Rock Convention Center and Visitors Bureau. "This led to a lack of trust between departments. We also struggled with the need for wet signatures across multiple buildings and had no mobile-friendly approval processes."The implementation of Vroozi's solution has delivered significant improvements:- 100% spend visibility: Both PO and non-PO spending flows through Vroozi for complete oversight- 50% reduction in AP processing time: PO-based invoice matching now takes just a couple of clicks- 7-day reduction in procurement cycle times: Most POs now approved within hours instead of days- Rapid user onboarding: New users can be onboarded in just 1 hour- Full organizational adoption: 70 users fully onboarded across all four divisions- Enhanced supplier relationships: 54 supplier catalogs centralized with national suppliers preferring Vroozi's electronic platform"Our employees found the procurement process difficult compared to their personal online shopping experiences," explained Phillips. "They would often just pull out their own credit cards for business needs because going through the official process was such a hassle. Punchout catalogs have been life-changing for us. The Amazon-like experience from vendors like Office Depot has completely changed how we get our supplies."Little Rock Convention Center and Visitors Bureau implemented Vroozi in 2018, beginning with Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains integration and later transitioning to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central."Vroozi was willing to integrate with our legacy system when others weren't," noted Phillips. "The connection to Business Central has been straightforward, with minimal engagement needed from Vroozi's team."The organization maintains a 50/50 split between PO and non-PO approaches, with all spending running through Vroozi for complete visibility. The solution has not only improved internal processes but also strengthened supplier relationships."Our large national suppliers actually prefer working through Vroozi's platform," said Phillips. "It's also made it much easier to bring new suppliers onboard when we need specific materials for events."Ryan Callison, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, shared a real example of quickly sourcing rock candy for an event through the platform, which would have been a lengthy manual process before Vroozi. "Now we can source what we need much more efficiently," says Callison, "which has improved our ability to fulfill last-minute requests that add value for our visitors."Looking ahead, the organization is expanding its use of Vroozi with a new KPI dashboard to drive greater organizational visibility and strategic insights."What's remarkable about Little Rock's approach is how they've balanced both structure and flexibility," said Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Vroozi."They've turned procurement from a paper-heavy burden into a tool that actually helps their team be more responsive to visitors and events. Chris and his team have shown that you don't need to choose between rigorous financial controls and the kind of quick-response sourcing that their business demands."Read the full Vroozi-Little Rock Convention Center and Visitors Bureau case study here

