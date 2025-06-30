For Immediate Release

June 30, 2025

Revolutionary Weekend at Hubbardton Battlefield

Join the festivities on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13

HUBBARDTON, Vt. – The Revolutionary War Battle of Hubbardton will be commemorated with a full-scale living history weekend on July 12 and 13, 2025, at the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site in Hubbardton. The actual battle took place July 7, 1777 and is the only Revolutionary War battle to be fought entirely on what would become Vermont soil.

Scores of reenactors from around the northeast set up camps to present this history pageant, the largest Revolutionary War living history weekend in northern New England. The main military events will be held (weather-permitting) on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The weekend’s highlight is Sunday morning’s tribute to the battle. Plan to arrive early to secure your spot near the viewing rope line. Troops begin to form around 7:30 a.m. and the battle begins at 8:00 a.m. You’ll hear muskets firing in the distance, just before the soldiers emerge over Monument Hill.

In addition to watching the action on the battlefield, guests can walk through the camps and visit with reenactors. There will be special demonstrations of camp life, stations on colonial cooking and gunsmithing, and presentations by reenactors and historians. There will also be activities for children, a colonial shopping experience, and food available.

Revolutionary Weekend at Hubbardton Battlefield runs Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is $8.00 for adults, $1.00 for ages 6 to 14, and under 6 get in for free. The museum is open all weekend and features a shop with a selection of books and other items relating to the American Revolution.

This annual event is the result of collaboration by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, reenactor groups, and the Hubbardton Historical Society with support from other local organizations and businesses. Call 802-273-2282 for Revolutionary Weekend schedule details.

The Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site is regularly open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays through October 19. For further information and event listings, visit us online and on Facebook at Vermont State Historic Sites.