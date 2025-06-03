FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 3, 2025

Celebrate Vermont Days with Free Entrance to Vermont State Parks and State Historic Sites

Annual celebration is set for June 14 and 15

MONTPELIER, Vt. – As part of Vermont Days, the State of Vermont is offering free admission to Vermont State Parks and Vermont State Historic Sites on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15, 2025.



“Vermont Days is a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to celebrate the start of summer,” said Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham. “Whether you spend the day exploring a state park, learning more about Vermont’s history or trying fishing for the first time during Free Fishing Day, there are free activities to enjoy all weekend throughout the state.”



With 55 state parks, Vermont Days is the perfect time to visit a state park.



“From the shores of Lake Champlain to the Green Mountains, this weekend is a great way to explore everything that state parks have to offer. Whether you’re looking to hike, fish, or have a picnic, there’s a Vermont State Park for everyone,” said State Parks Director Nate McKeen.



In addition to free admission to Vermont State Parks and Vermont’s six State Historic Sites, the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier and Vermont History Center in Barre will offer free admission on Saturday, June 14. There will also be several family-friendly events happening throughout the weekend.



Event details are as follows:



Free Fishing Day

Saturday, June 14, Statewide

Vermont's Free Fishing Day allows both resident and nonresident anglers to go fishing in Vermont for the day without a license. While it will be free to fish across the entire state on June 14, and anglers without a license can fish on that day, anglers still need to follow the state fishing regulations. Learn more about Free Fishing Day.



Grand Isle Fishing Festival

Saturday, June 14, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road, Grand Isle (map)

Designed for young anglers and families, this free event offers basic fishing instruction, free fishing equipment to borrow, and the chance for kids to catch big trout in the hatchery pond. The day will be filled with a variety of activities from fish biology, fly casting, law digest and regulations, lure making, fish cleaning and more. Learn more about the festival.



Vermont History Museum | Montpelier

Saturday, June 14, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

109 State St, Montpelier, VT 05609

The Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will open on June 14, with admission by donation for residents and nonresidents. Visitors can experience various exhibits, including “Oren W. Hills, Photographer,” “Francis Colburn: From the Collection of the Vermont Historical Society,” and “Rockingham's Acropolis,” which tell the story of Vermont and the people who have lived here.



Mount Independence Lecture | John Hancock: First to Sign, First to Invest in America's Independence

Saturday, June 14, 1:00 – 2:00 PM

Noted historian Willard Sterne Randall will speak about John Hancock, whose bold signature was the first on the new Declaration of Independence in 1776. Hancock is the subject of Randall’s new historical biography coming out this week. Books will be available to purchase. J. Robert Maguire lecture, sponsored by the Mount Independence Coalition.



Bennington Battle Monument Flag Day Celebration

Saturday, June 14

Phyllis Chapman will lead us in the Flag Day Celebrations, with the American Legion Ceremony. Activities for children and information on flag protocol with a demonstration of proper flag folding. Free flags for everyone, and bubbles for the kids.



President Calvin Coolidge, Mount Independence, Hubbardton Battlefield, Chimney Point Kite Flying

Saturday, June 14

Visitors are encouraged to bring kites to fly over the historic sites. Kite kits are offered for sale, or we can lend you a kite to fly.



To request accessible accommodations for any of the events listed above, please contact Erin Robinson (Marketing Strategy and Creative Services Manager) at erin.robinson@vermont.gov or 802-522-7915.



For more information on Vermont Days, visit www.vermontdays.com.

