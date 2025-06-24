Gov. Scott, Sens. Sanders and Welch, Rep. Balint Announce $13.6 million in Northern Border Regional Commission Grants for Vermont Communities

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

GOVERNOR SCOTT, SENATOR SANDERS, SENATOR WELCH, AND CONGRESSWOMAN BALINT ANNOUNCE $13.6 MILLION IN NORTHERN BORDER REGIONAL COMMISSION GRANTS FOR VERMONT COMMUNITIES

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Peter Welch, and Congresswoman Becca Balint, together with the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC), today announced that 11 Vermont communities will be receiving a combined $13.6 million from NBRC’s Catalyst Program.

“Investing in our communities and fixing aging infrastructure, is key to addressing many of the housing and affordability challenges we’re facing in the state,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I want to thank the congressional delegation for their advocacy for this funding as well as the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and NBRC for their work to support these important projects.”

“The Northern Border Regional Commission plays a crucial role in supporting rural economies and communities in Vermont. These funds will be a catalyst for economic growth in rural communities across our state–from renewing vital drinking water infrastructure to renovating historic buildings and community gathering spaces,” said the Vermont Congressional Delegation. “We’re pleased to see these projects receive funding to help communities in every corner of the Green Mountain State grow and thrive.”

When evaluating potential projects, the Catalyst Program considers project readiness, economic impacts, impacts on Vermont’s skilled workforce, project location, regional input and priorities, and the project’s transformational nature. Awarded projects in the 2025 Catalyst Spring Competition include renovating the historic Episcopal Church in Canaan into a community space, modernizing downtown Rutland’s wastewater system, and re-purposing the former Rochester High School into a multi-use community hub.

The complete list of Spring 2025 awardees can be found below:

Applicant Name: Bennington County Industrial Corporation

Project Location: Bennington County

Grant Amount: $3,000,000.00

Total Project Amount: $7,714,822.00

Project: Develop essential transportation and water/wastewater infrastructure, supporting long-term economic revitalization in the Putnam Block of downtown Bennington.



Applicant Name: Bolton Valley Water and Community Development Co.

Project Location: Chittenden County

Grant Amount: $3,000,000.00

Total Project Amount: $9,179,190.00

Project: Upgrade the community wastewater plant and construct a new road to support housing and economic growth.



Applicant Name: Canaan Naturally Connected, Inc.

Project Location: Essex County

Grant Amount: $449,044.00

Total Project Amount: $738,055.00

Project: Renovate a historic Episcopal Church into the Canaan Community Center, a vital hub for economic and social engagement in rural Essex County.

Project Applicant: Town of Highgate

Project Location: Franklin County

Grant Amount: $1,000,000.00

Total Project Amount: $6,839,130.00

Project: Construct a community wastewater system, enhancing infrastructure for residents, businesses, and public spaces in Highgate Center.



Applicant Name: Sage Mountain Botanical Sanctuary

Project Location: Orange County

Grant Amount: $100,000.00

Total Project Amount: $294,000.00

Project: Conduct a feasibility study for expanding childcare facilities and outdoor recreation infrastructure, addressing critical service gaps in rural Vermont.



Applicant Name: Benson Village Trust, Inc.

Project Location: Rutland County

Grant Amount: $500,000.00

Total Project Amount: $1,309,000.00

Project: Rebuild the Benson Village Store, restoring a vital economic and social hub for the rural community of Benson.

Applicant Name: Rutland City

Project Location: Rutland County

Grant Amount: $3,000,000.00

Total Project Amount: $6,741,410.00

Project: Modernizing Downtown Rutland’s wastewater infrastructure, enhancing economic growth and resilience.



Applicant Name: Food Connects

Applicant Location: Windham County

Grant Amount: $499,385.50

Total Project Amount: $998,771.00

Project: Expand storage and distribution infrastructure, increasing market access for Vermont food producers and supporting rural economic development.

Applicant Name: Town of Rochester

Applicant Location: Windsor County

Grant Amount: $1,000,000.00

Total Project Amount: $4,552,120.00

Project: Re-purpose the former Rochester High School into a multi-use community hub, providing early childhood education, senior services, workforce development, arts programming, and business incubation.



Applicant Name: Southeast Vermont Transit, Inc.

Applicant Location: Windsor County

Grant Amount: $282,078.00

Total Project Amount: $812,822.00

Project: Convert Springfield’s fixed-route bus system into a free, on-demand micro transit service.



Applicant Name: Town of Woodstock

Applicant Location: Windsor County

Grant Amount: $868,858.52

Total Project Amount: $1,755,094.22

Project: Upgrade municipal drinking water system, increasing pressure and capacity to support new housing and business development.