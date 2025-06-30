True North Security Group Helps Raise Over $1.1M for Charity During 2025 Vaughan Mayor’s Gala

Serge Bond with Mayor Steven Del Duca during the Vaughan Gala

Toronto, ON — True North Security Group participated in the 2025 Vaughan Mayor’s Gala. The event managed to raise $1.1M for 250 local charitable organizations.

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Vaughan Mayor’s Gala, held on June 10 at Universal EventSpace, welcomed over 900 guests and raised more than $1.1 million. This year’s theme, Rise Up Vaughan, celebrated community resilience and growth, and featured a headline performance by America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee.“We can build an even better future for our current residents and for generations to come. When we come together as a community, there is truly nothing we can't do”, said Mayor Steven Del Duca. The remarkable success of the event underscores the Mayor’s message and shows the power of collective action.The Gala brought together local business leaders who are deeply invested in the well-being of the community. “We were really impressed and touched by seeing the overwhelming community support and dedication to shared philanthropic goals at this year’s Gala”, said Serge Bond, Chief Revenue Officer at True North Security Group . “It’s a great privilege to be a part of such a committed group of community leaders. We want to express gratitude to Mayor Steven Del Duca and all the organizers for hosting this event, as it truly makes a difference for our local charities, reminding us why we do what we do for our neighbors, friends, and families. We’re confident that next year the Gala will be an even greater success.”True North Security Group has a long-standing history of involvement with many local initiatives — this charitable effort is a part of True North Security Group’s ongoing commitment to community support.About the Vaughan Mayor’s GalaThe Vaughan Mayor’s Gala is an annual fundraising event hosted by the Office of the Mayor. Since 2011, the Gala has raised millions through the Spirit of Generosity initiative, benefiting more than 250 non-profit and community organizations.About True North Security GroupTrue North Security Group is a leading provider of integrated security solutions in the Greater Toronto Area. The company specializes in designing, installing, and maintaining advanced security systems for commercial and industrial clients.With a strong focus on safety, reliability, and innovation, True North Security Group is committed to protecting communities through expert service and trusted solutions. As an active supporter of local initiatives, the company takes pride in contributing to causes that strengthen the local community.

