NYC School Speed Camera Program Extended

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to strengthen New York City’s school zone speed camera program through 2030. This legislation will ensure that speed cameras continue to save lives and protect New Yorkers by discouraging reckless driving. Speed cameras work and have already had a powerful impact. Where cameras are installed, speeding violations have dropped by 94 percent. These locations are significantly safer, with 14 percent fewer fatalities and injuries compared to areas without cameras.

“It’s simple: speed cameras save lives and keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “There is no greater priority for me than the safety of New Yorkers, and strengthening New York City’s speed camera program means safer streets for everyone — from kids walking to school to seniors crossing the street to cyclists commuting home.”

Legislation S.8344/A.8787 updates provisions first enacted in 2013 that authorized automated speed enforcement in school zones across New York City. By repealing outdated sections and extending the program’s expiration to July 1, 2030, the law guarantees the continued use of speed cameras to prevent dangerous driving and reduce traffic injuries.

State Senator Andrew Gounardes said, “At this point, there are no questions, just facts: speeding kills, and speed cameras save lives. No New Yorker should fear for their life while traveling on our streets. The speed camera program works—where there are cameras, drivers slow down and speeding plummets. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul for signing this into law and to the advocates and NYC DOT for their partnership in keeping the cameras on.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “New York City's school zone speed camera program has been incredibly successful in slowing motorists down and drastically reducing injuries and deaths in the streets around our schools. I was proud to sponsor legislation to renew this critical program, and I thank Governor Hochul for signing the bill, ensuring that these cameras can continue to keep dangerous drivers on notice that reckless driving will not be tolerated.”

Governor Hochul has made traffic safety a top priority throughout her administration. In 2022, she reauthorized and expanded the school speed camera program to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Since that expansion, injuries and fatalities during overnight and weekend hours have dropped by 8 percent. Today, more than 2,400 speed cameras are in place across the five boroughs, helping protect everyone who uses New York City streets.

In 2024, Governor Hochul signed Sammy’s Law, granting the City the authority to lower speed limits to 20 miles per hour. Lowering speed limits is a demonstrated method to reduce the risk of death or injury during vehicular crashes and saves lives. Governor Hochul signed legislation to increase road safety by extending existing red light camera programs across the state and establishing a new red light camera program in the Hudson Valley. This includes the largest expansion of the red light camera program in New York City’s history.

As part of the FY26 Enacted Budget, along with record investments in transportation, this spring Governor Hochul and the State legislature extended the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program until 2031 and expanded it to include MTA Bridges and Tunnels and NYS Bridge Authority properties. The program, which aims to improve work zone safety for both workers and drivers, was previously set to expire in 2026. The expansion also doubles the number of work zones eligible for participation in the program for both NYSDOT and the NYS Thruway Authority. A majority of the funds collected under this program are reinvested into the work zone safety programs including safety training and public awareness advertising.

Today’s action builds on Governor Hochul’s legacy of authorizing communities across the state to utilize camera technology to maintain traffic safety and protect New Yorkers. With the extension of the school speed camera program, New York continues to take bold, data-driven steps to reduce traffic violence and make streets safer for all.