Gov. Little orders lowering of flags to honor fallen firefighters

Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little has ordered U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the firefighters killed in an ambush attack in North Idaho.

Flags will be lowered immediately until the day following the firefighters' memorial service , in accordance with Idaho law.

"The entire State of Idaho grieves the profound loss of the firefighters killed in the shocking ambush in North Idaho. All our public safety officers, especially our firefighters, bravely confront danger on a daily basis but we have never seen a heinous act of violence like this on our firefighters before. This is not Idaho. This indescribable loss is felt deeply by all those in the firefighting community and beyond. Please join Teresa and me as we continue to pray for the victims and their loved ones," Governor Little said.

The full text of the Governor's flag directive follows:

Please be advised that flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately starting Monday, June 30, 2025, at the state Capitol building and at other state and local government buildings, for the tragic loss of the firefighters in North Idaho on June 29. The flags will be at half-staff immediately until the day following the firefighters' memorial service on a date to be determined.