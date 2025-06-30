SLIB Approves Three BRC Planning Grants at June 5, 2025, Meeting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – On June 5, 2025, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) presented three Business Ready Community (BRC) planning grant requests to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB). The board unanimously approved all three requests.

Planning Grant Details

The Town of Burlington requested a $40,000 planning grant to compile an Economic Development Plan. This was Burlington’s first BRC application, and the funding will help develop a comprehensive economic development strategy for the community.

The City of Evanston requested a $100,000 planning grant to conduct a Comprehensive Economic Development Master Plan. The city seeks support to create a 25-year comprehensive economic development master plan to guide long-term growth strategies.

Washakie County requested a $75,000 planning grant for their Economic Development Master Plan. This collaborative initiative will develop a unified economic development framework for Washakie County, the City of Worland, the Town of Ten Sleep, and the Washakie Development Association. It represents the first coordinated economic planning effort among these entities.

During the meeting, the WBC team also presented proposed rule changes to the BRC program and addressed questions from the board. No action was required from the board.

A public comment period is open until Sunday, July 27, 2025, for the proposed rule changes. The WBC is hoping to get 100 comments on these changes. More information, including a summary of the rule changes, a recording of an informational webinar, FAQs, and a link to the public comment form are available at wbc.pub/BRC.