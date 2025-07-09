Tempe Elementary School District, AZ Optimizes Procurement with OpenGov

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After facing ongoing inefficiencies and low vendor participation with its legacy tools, Tempe Elementary School District in Arizona sought a more modern, trustworthy solution. The District found that partner in OpenGov, the leading provider of software built to meet the complex needs of the public sector.Located in Maricopa County, the District serves thousands of students and manages a large portfolio of vendor contracts using a patchwork of manual processes and an aging Access database. District staff were searching for a platform to enable faster solicitations, increase vendor engagement, and improve visibility into contract renewals. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood out for its intuitive design, user-friendly vendor portal, and proven ability to reduce manual work while ensuring audit readiness.With the move to OpenGov, Tempe Elementary School District expects to bring greater structure, speed, and confidence to its procurement and contracting processes. Staff anticipate stronger vendor trust and participation thanks to OpenGov’s reliable bid submission features and ability to more easily develop and track compliant, complete solicitations. Ultimately, District officials believe it will cut down on administrative burden and help ensure nothing slips through the cracks during critical renewal periods.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

