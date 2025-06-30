Governor Youngkin Announces More Than $6.8 Million in Virginia Growth and Opportunity Grants

Strategic funding to advance regional workforce development and economic growth initiatives

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $6.8 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for eight projects aimed at advancing Virginia’s innovation economy and expanding regional talent pipelines to support the expansion of strategic industry sectors including energy, life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture. More than $3.5 million in additional local and non-state funding has been committed by participating partners to support these efforts.

“GO Virginia continues to be a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, enabling regions to pursue economic opportunities aligned with state priorities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These projects reflect a collective commitment to building robust talent pipelines, supporting industry growth, and strengthening the economic competitiveness of every region in Virginia.”

GO Virginia is an economic initiative focused on fostering regional collaboration to support traded sector industries that create high-wage jobs. The awarded projects represent a cross-section of GO Virginia’s four investment priorities: talent development, cluster scale-up, regional site development, and startup ecosystem expansion.

“The Youngkin Administration remains unwaveringly committed to strengthening Virginia’s economy at the local, regional, and statewide levels, and GO Virginia offers us a targeted way to do just that,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Juan Pablo Segura. “By investing in talent and removing barriers to success, we are paving the way for innovation and growth across all of Virginia’s diverse regions.”

“These projects represent the strategic collaboration and ingenuity that GO Virginia promotes,” said Nancy Howell Agee, chair of the GO Virginia State Board. “These projects empower regions to respond to their unique economic opportunities and has been successful in attracting non-state dollars to the efforts.”

Since its inception in 2017, GO Virginia has been a driving force in strengthening regional economies through strategic collaboration across more than 131 localities, regional and local economic development partners, and private industry. By fostering innovation, workforce development, and industry growth, the program has played a pivotal role in the creation of over 1,000 new businesses and more than 24,000 jobs. To learn more about how GO Virginia continues to fuel economic progress across the Commonwealth, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.

Per Capita Applications

Innovation District Implementation | $2,604,410

Region 7: Prince William County and the City of Manassas

George Mason University will launch the Region 7 Innovation District at its SciTech Campus in Prince William County to drive growth in life sciences, emerging technologies, aerospace and defense, cybersecurity, and data infrastructure. Key efforts include supporting early-stage ventures, piloting a soft-landing model for international companies, and launching a Life Sciences Career Accelerator. This initiative aims to position the district as a hub for innovation, workforce development, and global business attraction.

GO TEC Launch in the New River Valley and Roanoke County | $994,212

Region 2: Counties of Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, and the City of Radford

Montgomery County Public Schools, in partnership with surrounding localities, will launch the Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers (GO TEC) curriculum across six schools in Region 2. The project will establish hands-on training labs in middle and intermediate schools, introducing students to high-demand fields such as robotics, precision machining, welding, IT, and healthcare technologies. This initiative will build early awareness and skills aligned with Region 2’s key industry needs.

GOTEC Expansion City of Richmond, Prince George | $970,835

Regions 4: Counties of Charles City and Prince George; City of Richmond

The Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CCAM) will expand the GO TEC program in Region 4 by establishing new Career Connections Labs in middle schools in Charles City County, Prince George County, and the City of Richmond. Building on a previously funded GO Virginia project launched in 2023, this expansion will strengthen early career exposure in advanced manufacturing, information technology, bioscience, and logistics—supporting workforce development in key regional industries.

Powerline and Truck Driver Training Programs | $570,000

Region 3: Counties of Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward; Town of Blackstone

The Southern Virginia Community College (SVCC) Foundation, in partnership with Nottoway County the localities of the Commonwealth Regional Council, will expand workforce training capacity in Region 3 by enhancing its Blackstone campus facilities. This includes constructing a new 6,000+ square-foot Power Line Worker Training School and enlarging the existing truck driving range. The expansion supports energy-intensive sectors—by training workers for in-demand roles such as power line technicians, truck drivers, and future programs in diesel mechanics, telecommunications, and solar installation.

Rowanty Center High School Certifications | $520,000

Region 4: Dinwiddie County Public Schools, Prince George County Public Schools, Sussex County Public Schools

The region will establish an Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics Program to expand credential-based training. The program will initially serve high school students, offering certifications in OSHA10, forklift operation, workforce readiness, and Smarta Automation. Future phases will include adult learners and incorporate work-based learning opportunities such as internships.

SOVA Innovation Labs - Digital Fabrication Lab | $510,000

Region 3: Counties of Charlotte, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania; Towns of Halifax and South Boston

The SOVA Innovation Hub in partnership with Microsoft TechSpark and the Fab Foundation, the Fab will launch the SOVA Fab Lab, a digital fabrication space designed to accelerate entrepreneurship, strengthen STEM talent pipelines, and expand access to advanced technology in Southern Virginia. Equipped with tools for rapid prototyping such as 3D printers, laser cutters, and electronics workstations, the lab will serve new and existing businesses, students, and workforce trainees.

Expressways to Power | $401,374

Region 8: Counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren; Cities of Front Royal and Winchester

Laurel Ridge Community College will launch Expressway to Power, a workforce development initiative designed to prepare individuals for careers in the utility and energy infrastructure sectors. Training will take place at the Middletown Campus, with hands-on learning offered in partnership with Southside Virginia Community College and eventually at Laurel Ridge’s new experiential learning facility. This initiative will strengthen talent pipelines for critical infrastructure roles across the region.

Festival Halle | $280,800

Region 6: Counties of Lancaster and Northumberland

The Greater Reedville Association (GRA) will launch an aquaculture and maritime innovation incubator program in Reedville, VA, focused on supporting small businesses in the seafood and shellfish industries. The project includes renovating a portion of Festival Halle into a commercial kitchen to help local watermen bring their products to market and launching a 12-week incubator program focused on business development, regulatory compliance, and operational readiness.

Administrative Approvals: Planning Grants

Innovation Corridor Roadmap | $100,000

Region 9: Counties of Albemarle, Fauquier, Greene, and Orange; City of Charlottesville

The Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development will develop an Innovation Corridor Roadmap to identify growth opportunities in biotechnology and information technology. Building on recent public and private investments, this planning effort will evaluate regional assets, assess projected industry growth, and recommend strategic actions to strengthen the region’s competitive position.

Nuclear Microreactor Feasibility Study | $97,500

Region 1: Counties of Dickenson, Lee, Scott, and Wise; City of Norton

Wise County will lead a regional feasibility study to explore the potential of deploying nuclear microreactors as an alternative power source to support future business growth. A consultant will be procured to evaluate existing infrastructure, identify additional investment needs, and conduct a detailed economic analysis. The study will provide data on job creation, capital expenditures, and long-term revenue potential, helping Region 1 assess the viability of microreactors as part of its energy and economic development strategy.

ShenValley Meat Processing Cooperative Business Plan | $87,450

Region 8: Counties of Augusta, Page, Rockingham, and Shenandoah

Page County will lead the development of a business plan for a regional meat processing facility and cooperative serving Region 8 and other processors statewide. The plan will explore cooperative structure and governance, identify partner relationships, outline facility design needs, and define legal agreements between public and private partners. It will also include a long-term sustainability strategy focused on securing additional funding and private investment to support the cooperative’s launch and growth.