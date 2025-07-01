Thirteen Years Strong: City of Richmond, KY Secures Road Salt Pricing Through eBridge Reverse Auction Partnership

This long-standing collaboration reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility, quality service, and strategic partnerships that benefit our community.” — Wanda Bailey, Administrative Assistant, City Manager's Office

RICHMOND, KY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Richmond , Kentucky, located in the heart of Madison County and known for its historic roots and community-focused leadership, continues to lead by example in procurement innovation. For the 13th consecutive year, Richmond has partnered with eBridge to secure competitive pricing for its annual road salt contract using reverse auction technology.This year’s bid had four qualified suppliers who collectively placed 154 lowering bids, with 86 first-place takeovers during the live auction, demonstrating the high level of supplier competition. Despite a challenging winter season, the final pricing came in below projections, providing valuable savings for the city.“For the past 13 years, our partnership with eBridge has helped us approach our annual salt bid with confidence,” said Wanda Bailey, Administrative Assistant, City Manager's Office. “This long-standing collaboration reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility, quality service, and strategic partnerships that benefit our community.”eBridge’s full-service reverse auction model empowers buyers by facilitating live, transparent bidding events where suppliers submit successively lower bids. To maintain a sealed process, suppliers can only see their bid amount and ranking against other suppliers. This process encourages suppliers to present their most competitive offers while giving buyers a clear view of current market pricing and the confidence to award based on low bid or best overall value.“By partnering with eBridge, the City of Richmond has taken a proactive step to drive competition and secure the best possible price” said Cindy Sisloff, President of eBridge. “In today’s volatile market, this approach delivers true market pricing and ensures procurement decisions are grounded in real-time market data.”This partnership is a testament to Richmond’s commitment to responsible fiscal management and innovative procurement practices. eBridge is proud to support Kentucky cities, like Richmond, in their pursuit of smarter, more strategic purchasing.

