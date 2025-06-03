Spotlight on Community Impact: KLC Partnership Provides Innovation Through Collaboration with Reverse Auction

We are committed to finding innovative ways to help Kentucky cities stretch every dollar and deliver meaningful savings and services for the taxpayers they serve.” — J.D. Chaney, KLC Executive Director/CEO

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), a nonstock, nonprofit membership association proudly serving more than 370 Kentucky cities and municipal agencies, has partnered with eBridge. This impactful collaboration was possible due to the support of KLC members, the leadership from the City of Berea, and the visionary guidance of KLC Executive Director/CEO JD Chaney.For the second consecutive year, the KLC and eBridge Procurement partnership achieved high-quality results and cost efficiency through a reverse auction. During the 2025 Cooperative Online Reverse Salt Auction, four vendors engaged in a live bidding event, collectively lowering their bids 390 times to offer KLC competitive pricing.eBridge, a leader in full-service reverse auctions, facilitates a transparent and competitive bidding process. In a reverse auction, vendors compete by submitting multiple, successively lower bids in a live, sealed online environment. Unlike traditional procurement methods where vendors provide a single price, this dynamic format delivers measurable market value. Vendors only see their current bid and relative rank, encouraging them to offer their best price. Buyers can then select the lowest bid or award based on overall value.This initiative reflects a strong commitment to innovation, fiscal responsibility, and community collaboration. The effort unified cities across the state, delivering both easy price collection and cost savings. Chaney’s vision and dedication have been instrumental in aligning KLC’s mission to enhance the quality of life within Kentucky's cities.“KLC is proud to once again partner with eBridge to help our members secure the best possible prices for road salt,” said Chaney. “We are committed to finding innovative ways to help Kentucky cities stretch every dollar and deliver meaningful savings and services for the taxpayers they serve.”As this collaborative effort evolves, eBridge remains committed to fostering strategic alliances that elevate every city in Kentucky to become a beacon of innovation in the region.About eBridge ProcurementeBridge Procurement located in Louisville, KY is a leading provider of full-service reverse auctions working with over 250 public agencies in 40 states on tens of thousands of reverse auctions. We leverage years of experience to help procurement professionals contain costs and obtain the best pricing from qualified suppliers. With no direct cost to our clients, we offer strategic supplier sourcing, customized bid layouts, personalized support, and live supplier training. Our web-based platform requires no software to purchase or learn. We are proud of the millions of taxpayers and corporate dollars saved through cost reductions and purchasing efficiencies using eBridge reverse auctions. www.ebridgeprocurement.com

