Fasoo Empowers Enterprises to Prepare for Vietnam’s New Law on Data with Automated Discovery and Classification

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Vietnam’s Law on Data is set to take effect on July 1, 2025, Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, is empowering organizations to take proactive steps for this change. Fasoo offers solutions that address the new regulations that redefine how digital information must be classified, managed, and protected.

The new law expands regulation beyond personal information, introducing more stringent controls on all digital data, particularly “important” and “core” data, with mandates around classification, ownership, and cross-border transfers.

“Vietnam’s data protection law emphasizes sovereignty, security, and control. Organizations must be prepared to demonstrate not only where their data resides, but how it is protected across systems and borders,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Fasoo’s approach to data security makes it easy to comply with complex classification and protection requirements while keeping information safe—whether at rest, in motion, or in use.”

The Law on Data introduces significant challenges for Vietnamese organizations:

- Organizations must identify and classify critical digital assets, such as data tied to national security, public health, or macroeconomic stability.

- Cross-border data transfers require risk assessments and may be restricted if they involve core or important data.

- Enterprises are expected to demonstrate ownership and control over their digital assets and implement safeguards to prevent unauthorized use or leakage.

To address these demands, Fasoo offers two powerful technologies:

- Fasoo Data Radar (FDR) helps organizations discover, classify, and monitor unstructured data across endpoints, servers, and cloud environments. It automatically analyzes content, metadata, and usage context to flag sensitive files, tag them with appropriate classifications, and trigger automated security actions (e.g., encryption, quarantine, deletion).

- Fasoo DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) continuously evaluates where sensitive data resides, who is accessing it, and whether security policies are aligned with regulatory requirements. It maps data flows, detects security vulnerabilities, and provides actionable insights in real time to support internal governance policies, transfer controls, and compliance reporting.

By integrating these capabilities, Fasoo enables Vietnamese enterprises to reduce manual effort, minimize compliance gaps, and build a sustainable framework for secure data governance, whether data is at rest, in motion, or in use.

While Vietnam’s Law on Data is a major step forward, it also reflects a broader trend across Southeast Asia toward more rigorous compliance requirements for data security. Whether aligning with national data protection laws or managing sensitive cross-border data flows, Fasoo helps organizations build a resilient and compliant data security posture in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

