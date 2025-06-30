Clairfield International Expands Presence in Germany with Saxenhammer

Leading Entrepreneurial-Focused M&A Advisory Firm Saxenhammer joins Clairfield for Increased International Reach

Together we offer a truly comprehensive advisory platform for clients in Germany and internationally.” — Alexander Klemm, chair of Clairfield International

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clairfield International is pleased to announce the expansion of its German presence through collaboration with Saxenhammer, a top 10 M&A advisory firm specialising in entrepreneur-driven transactions in the midmarket. In Frankfurt, Saxenhammer will integrate the existing Clairfield team.The new partnership combines Clairfield’s established track record in crossborder transactions for major international clients with Saxenhammer’s dynamic reach into Germany’s vibrant founder-led business segment, debt advisory and special situations M&A. Saxenhammer’s focus on entrepreneurial businesses complements Clairfield’s strong experience advising medium to large corporate groups and private equity investors, creating a platform uniquely positioned to support clients at all stages of growth. The partnership is also highly complementary in terms of sector coverage.Founded in 2006 by CEO Christian Saxenhammer, Saxenhammer has built a reputation for high-quality deal execution, deep sector knowledge, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of midmarket entrepreneurs. With a team of more than 35 professionals based in offices in Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich, Saxenhammer has advised across sectors including industrials, consumer goods and retail, real estate, and technology. Saxenhammer is ranked consistently amongst top 10 M&A advisors in Germany according to MergerMarket, closing some 30 transactions every year on behalf of clients.Clairfield International is a top ranked global corporate partnership, active in Germany since 2005. Germany playing a central role in European and global M&A activity, this enhanced team further strengthens Clairfield’s ability to offer clients expert, on-the-ground support in one of the world’s most important markets. It also adds special situations M&A, real estate and debt advisory capabilities in DACH.“We are delighted to welcome Saxenhammer to Clairfield,” says Alexander Klemm, chair of the Clairfield board. “Their entrepreneurial spirit, sector expertise, and deep understanding of the German midmarket broaden our platform and align perfectly with our partnership’s values and strategy. Together we will offer a truly comprehensive advisory platform for clients in Germany and internationally.”“Saxenhammer’s mission has always been to support entrepreneurs in realising their ambitions through successful transactions,” says Christian Saxenhammer, CEO of Saxenhammer. “Collaborating with Clairfield allows us to expand our reach and offer our clients access to international buyers, investors, and partners through a trusted global platform, without compromising the tailored service we are known for. The collaboration with Clairfield is a strong commitment to growth and ambitious objectives in the German-speaking market.”

