YAMADA Consulting Group of Japan acquires a 10% stake in Clairfield International, a leading M&A advisory partnership

YAMADA Consulting Group’s stake in Clairfield signals confidence in the future of independent midmarket M&A advisory

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clairfield International (Clairfield), a global leader in midmarket corporate finance advisory headquartered in Geneva, together with YAMADA Consulting Group (YCG), a Japanese consulting and M&A advisory group listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, are pleased to announce that YCG has acquired a 10% stake in Clairfield. The investment strengthens the existing partnership and underpins a unique global platform to provide comprehensive advisory services for middle-market transactions worldwide.The investment was approved by the YCG board and finalised in Geneva on 10 February 2025. As part of the transaction, Yasuyuki “Luke” Kita, managing director of YCG’s crossborder M&A division, will join Clairfield’s board of directors. Financial terms of the transaction remain confidential.YCG’s investment builds on a partnership established in 2020 to support Japanese clients in outbound M&A and provides Clairfield with enhanced access to Asia for assisting European and American clients pursuing strategic opportunities. Since then, the two firms have successfully advised on many notable Japanese-European transactions across diverse industries, including energy, industrials, consumer goods, and services. The partnership has evolved into a dynamic global platform with a robust APAC presence spanning Australia, India, Japan, China, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.Together the firms rank among the top performers in global league tables, closing over 250 transactions annually and EUR 14 billion value in 2024. YCG was ranked ninth in Japan in 2024 in LSEG league tables with over 85 deals and EUR 3 billion in deal value.Alexander Klemm, Executive Chair of Clairfield International, said:“We are thrilled to welcome YCG as a shareholder. Their decision reflects our shared vision and goals. Our ambition is to continue to expand our partnership in midmarket M&A, expanding and deepening our joint international growth and success in service to our clients. The strengthened partnership is built on five years of seamless collaboration and strategic alignment. We welcome Luke to the board and look forward to his valuable leadership.”Ryosuke Funayama, Senior Managing Director of Global Business at YAMADA Consulting Group, said:“This investment reflects our confidence in Clairfield’s ability to offer exceptional midmarket advice on a global scale. We believe this step strengthens our shared story and ambitions for sustained growth. By pooling sector expertise and market access, YCG and Clairfield will continue to create substantial value for clients and strengthen our joint position as leading advisors in worldwide middle-market M&A.”The transaction was advised by internal teams at Clairfield and YCG, with legal advice provided by CMS.About YAMADA Consulting GroupYAMADA Consulting Group ( www.yamada-cg.co.jp/en/ ) is a leading consulting and advisory company with over 1,000 employees and 13 offices across Japan and key locations in China, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Korea, UAE, and the US (Los Angeles). With over 20 years of history, YCG offers services in management consulting, financial solutions, international management, real estate consulting, and education. YCG completes over 100 M&A transactions annually and in 2024 ranked #10 in the LSEG league tables for midmarket transactions and #9 for small cap transactions in Japan. Its previous acquisitions outside Japan include Spire Research (Singapore) and Takenaka Partners (Los Angeles).About Clairfield InternationalClairfield International ( www.clairfield.com ) provides advisory services on middle-market transactions for corporations, private investors, private equity, and family businesses. Headquartered in Europe with locations in every major region worldwide, Clairfield offers clients access to local corporate companies, investors, and key decision-makers, combined with a deep understanding of local regulations and cultures. Clairfield closes over 250 transactions annually and ranks among the top independent M&A advisors globally in the LSEG league tables. The partnership was founded in 2004 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.