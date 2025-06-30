Presented by T-Mobile: NaVOBA Celebrates the 2025 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year Recipient

Honoring outstanding leadership and entrepreneurial excellence alongside the 2025 Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Conference.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) proudly hosted the 2025 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprisesof the Year Awards Ceremony during the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Conference in New Orleans. Held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and sponsored by T-Mobile, the event united corporate leaders and Veteran’s Business Enterprisesfrom across the nation to honor outstanding achievements among women veteran business owners.Before the announcements of the winners, NaVOBA Vice President of Corporate Relations, Mimi Lohm, surprised Kimberly Figueiredo, Manager of Supplier Diversity at Bausch + Lomb, with the 2025 Corporate Champion Award. Also recognized was Linda Denny, WBENC President Emeritus. Linda was presented with the Plank Owner Award, an honor celebrating individuals who played a foundational role in building the organization's mission to advance economic opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs across the country.NaVOBA President and CEO Matthew Pavelek then began to honor the awardees, noting, “These exceptional women we recognized tonight personify the qualities that make veteran business owners such outstanding suppliers, including perseverance, integrity, and resolve. We're honored to celebrate their stories and highlight the incredible diversity of the brave Americans who have voluntarily and sacrificially served our nation.”NaVOBA is proud to recognize Sheena Parker, Founder and CEO of 4SYT Industries, as the 2025 Women’s Veteran’s Business Enterpriseof the Year. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, 4SYT Industries is an award-winning facility management firm delivering reliable, audit-ready services including janitorial, pressure washing, floor repair, construction cleanup, and property management for federal, local, and corporate agencies. Sheena served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CW2) after serving three overseas tours as an Information Technology Signal Warrant Officer. She brings the same discipline, structure, and resilience that defined her military career into every facet of her business.Parker founded 4SYT in 2017 to meet the growing demand for compliant and responsive facility support services in the government space. From overcoming early obstacles like limited access to capital and learning the intricacies of government contracting, she has grown 4SYT into a trusted partner across sectors by prioritizing consistent performance, strong relationships, and client-centric systems. Beyond her company’s success, Parker is a passionate mentor, actively supporting veteran-owned, woman-owned, and minority-owned small businesses to thrive through collaboration, compliance, and strategic scaling. Her impact embodies the spirit of veteran entrepreneurship and NaVOBA’s mission to advance economic opportunity for those who’ve served. You can learn more about 4SYT Industries by visiting their spotlight here. The awards ceremony also highlighted two companies that have demonstrated excellence within their industries with the 2025 Veteran's Business Enterprise (VBE)We Love Awards.The first Veteran's Business EnterpriseWe Love Award went to Diedre Windsor, Founder and CEO of Windsor Group LLC, a woman-owned, minority-owned, and veteran-owned small business founded in 2017 and based in Bethesda, Maryland. Windsor Group delivers expert professional services including staff augmentation, project management, IT support, and case management to federal agencies and private clients. Under Diedre’s leadership, the company has achieved rapid growth, earning multiple certifications and managing major contracts like USDA’s $2.2 billion Discrimination Financial Assistance Program. Diedre served in the U.S. Army from 1986 to 2009, retiring as a Major after roles in the Finance Corps, Air Defense Artillery, and Adjutant General Corps. Her military experience and commitment to integrity, financial discipline, and empowering small businesses have driven Windsor Group’s ongoing success. Click here to learn more about Windsor Group. The second Veteran's Business EnterpriseWe Love Award went to Paden Sickles, Founder and CEO of SickFit, a woman-owned, veteran-owned, and minority-owned company based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2021, SickFit specializes in high-performance compression socks designed to improve circulation, reduce fatigue, and support foot health for athletes, healthcare workers, military personnel, schools, and everyday consumers. Combining military grit with entrepreneurial vision, her leadership has grown SickFit to outfitting Olympians, military units, and communities nationwide. Paden served in the U.S. Army from 2013 to 2024, attaining the rank of Captain (O3), and holds certifications including Air Assault and Expert Soldier Badge. SickFit is committed to authenticity, mission-driven growth, and building a movement one step at a time. Learn more and checkout the SickFit collection here. The 2025 Women’s Veteran’s Business Enterprisesof the Year Awards Reception showcased impactful leadership, resilience, and entrepreneurial excellence rooted in military service. These remarkable women continue to drive innovation and growth across industries, setting a powerful example for all women and veteran-owned businesses nationwide.NaVOBA remains steadfast in its mission to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran and Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises(VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition, and education. To learn more about NaVOBA’s work, visit www.navoba.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.